Chelsea vs. Leeds: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup clash

Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Blues come into this clash after losing 2-1 away at Arsenal in the Premier League over the weekend.

A day earlier on Saturday, Leeds shared the spoils with Brighton & Hove Albion to maintain an unbeaten start to the top-flight term.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Chelsea and Leeds this week.

What time does Chelsea vs. Leeds kick off?

This match kicks off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, September 9.

Where is Chelsea vs. Leeds being played?

The Blues will host Leeds at Stamford Bridge, where the West Londoners defeated Luton Town 2-0 in the previous round in front of just over 40,000 spectators.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app, or through NOW TV if they have subscribed to the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Goals will be posted by the SkySportsFootball X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Leeds?

Without European football this season, Chelsea only have three opportunities to lift major silverware, with the EFL Cup potentially the most likely out of the trio compared to the Premier League and FA Cup.

Whist the majority of their rivals focus on continental adventures this autumn, the Blues can afford to field strong XIs in the EFL Cup and hopefully advance to the latter stages with relative ease.

Leeds are looking to continue their unbeaten start to the competitive campaign after beating Nottingham Forest in round two in order to set up this tie.