Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan: Los Blancos receive triple boost but eight first-team stars are absent

Real Madrid have welcomed three first-team players back into their squad for Tuesday's Champions League contest with Inter Milan in the Spanish capital.

Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva are all suspended for the European clash.

Meanwhile, injured quartet Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy have been joined on the sidelines by Andriy Lunin, who is unavailable for selection through illness.

However, Aurelien Tchouameni is fit to return, with the France international overcoming a thigh injury which has ruled him out early in the campaign.

Thiago Pitarch and Endrick have also been cleared to return for Jose Mourinho's side on Tuesday.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Tchouameni return is the headline news for Real Madrid against Inter

Youngsters Jorge Cestero, Mario Rivas, Sergio Mestre and Javi Navarro have received call-ups due to the absence of a number of first-team players.

Tchouameni is not expected to start on Tuesday evening due to his lack of minutes, so Jude Bellingham could feature in the middle of the midfield alongside Federico Valverde.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are also set to be important players against Inter, as Real Madrid look to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in La Liga.

© Iconsport / Photo by Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Mourinho will face his former club at Bernabeu

The match will see Real Madrid head coach Mourinho take on his former club Inter, who are managed by the Portuguese's former player Cristian Chivu.

“It’s nothing more than a regular match, though afterward, it won’t be. At Inter, they see me as a friend, no doubt," Mourinho told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

"Before and after, but during, I don’t think they’ll look at me as a friend while I’m the coach of Real Madrid. It’ll be a pleasure to play against them, even though there aren’t many from my time there. But I’ll love seeing people who support Inter before or after the match.

"I want to win, and there won’t be time to think about things from a very beautiful past. Chivu is one of mine, the team is one of mine, and it always will be.

"I love him very much, and I’m delighted that things are going well for him. It’ll be a pleasure to hug him before the match and after the match, but not during. I’ll remember the fact that between us, there’s such an important past.”

Mourinho guided Inter to Champions League glory in 2010.

Full Real Madrid squad vs. Inter

Courtois, Mestre, Navarro; Huijsen, Trent, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger, Dumfries, Rivas; Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouameni, Thiago, Cestero; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim, Diomande