Tuesday's Champions League predictions including Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan, Porto vs. Man City

Today's Champions League predictions include Real Madrid's clash with Inter Milan, and a contest between Porto and Manchester City.

© Iconsport / Kyriaki Tsimitaki / Alamy

Two clubs in Pot 4 face off for their league phase opener in the Champions League on Tuesday, as AEK Athens play host to LASK Linz at AEK Arena.

Both teams came through the playoff round to reach the continent's premier club competition, with debutants LASK overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit and 4-0 aggregate disadvantage to stun Celtic and reach the Champions League proper for the first time.

We say: AEK Athens 3-1 LASK

Although LASK Linz arrive full of confidence following their miraculous turnaround against Celtic and a barrage of goals domestically, stepping into the hostile environment of AEK Arena represents a monumental leap in class.

With Varga and Jovic in deadly form and Enosi boasting a formidable defensive record this term, the Greek heavyweights have the requisite quality to overwhelm the debutants and secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for AEK Athens vs. LASK, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Every Second Media

Meeting for the fourth time in two years, Aston Villa and Club Brugge will reconvene in Belgium on Tuesday evening, when both clubs kick off their Champions League campaign.

While Brugge reached the first knockout round last season, Villa lifted the Europa League trophy in Istanbul - but so much has changed since then.

We say: Club Brugge 1-1 Aston Villa

Traditionally slow starters under Emery, Villa usually step up a gear in Europe: they have kept nine clean sheets across their last 16 UEFA matches and have scored in all but one of the last 21.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge conceded at a rate of nearly two goals per game over the past couple of Champions League seasons; so, the hosts may have to settle for one point on opening night.

> Click here to read our full preview for Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

A blue-on-blue battle takes place on the first night of the 2026-27 Champions League league phase, as Porto and Manchester City scrap it out at the Estadio Do Dragao on Tuesday evening.

Both clubs have made 100% starts to their domestic campaigns, but something must give in the fifth competitive meeting between the two European hopefuls.

We say: Porto 1-2 Manchester City

Porto's stellar start to the season appears exceptional at face value, but Farioli's side are yet to experience any true tests of their mettle against league-leading or European-chasing teams, and the absences of Bednarek and Froholdt have thinned their ranks further.

Man City's shaky backline should not emerge unscathed regardless, but the sheer firepower at the Sky Blues' disposal should carry them over the line in Portugal.

> Click here to read our full preview for Porto vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Real Betis will play their first Champions League game in 21 years when they head to France for Tuesday's League Phase clash against Lille.

The hosts are competing in UEFA's elite club competition for the second time in three seasons after making a knockout round appearance in the 2024-25 edition.

We say: Lille 1-1 Real Betis

Betis have won three of their first four games of the 2026-27 season and will be full of confidence after their win over Real Madrid.

However, they face a tough assignment in France, and we think they will have to be content with a point against a Lille side yet to lose under Ancelotti.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / diebilderwelt / Alamy Stock

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund will kick off their 2026-27 Champions League campaign on Tuesday, when they welcome La Liga's Villarreal to Signal Iduna Park for their first league-phase clash.

BVB could make it four wins on the bounce in midweek, while the Yellow Submarine are looking for their first victory of the season.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Villarreal

Dortmund head into this game full of confidence after recording three wins on the bounce prior, not to mention their emphatic 4-0 triumph over Villarreal back in November.

By contrast, the Yellow Submarine have endured a difficult opening to the campaign, and are likely to extend their winless start to five matches.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Sixteen years after inspiring Inter Milan to Champions League glory, Jose Mourinho's mission to lead Real Madrid to European Cup number 16 commences on Tuesday, when the Nerazzurri visit the Bernabeu in the league phase.

Neither continental colossus lived up to expectations in the 2025-26 tournament, in which Real were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, after Inter's shock playoff exit to Bodo/Glimt.

We say: Real Madrid 2-2 Inter Milan

Inter have failed to win their last 13 away games against Spanish teams - last triumphing over Valencia in the 2004-05 group stage - but Chivu's men should sense a golden opportunity against a depleted Real Madrid midfield.

The Nerazzurri's backline is not as watertight as previous Inter iterations, though, so Mourinho's stacked attack can fire back just as powerfully in a blockbuster Bernabeu draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups