'Delicate to make promises' — Bayern CEO keeps Olise's 2027 future open amid Real Madrid squeeze

Michael Olise was one of the most heavily discussed transfer targets at Real Madrid during and after the 2026 World Cup, where the Bayern Munich forward produced several impressive performances for France. Ultimately, however, the move never materialised, and Olise remains at the German club.

In late June, Olise had reportedly asked to meet with Bayern Munich's board — per Spanish outlet AS — with a departure to Real Madrid appearing imminent. Over time, the likelihood of a move became "virtually nil", a conclusion confirmed by the close of the window.

Unbothered by the summer of speculation, the former Reading man has started the new season in excellent form, contributing three goals and one assist in four Bundesliga appearances.

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Bayern not counting on long-term Olise future

Despite Olise's continued presence, Bayern Munich are not banking on him being at the club beyond the short term. The 24-year-old is contracted until June 2029, and his future remains genuinely open-ended, as Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen acknowledged.

Speaking on the matter, Dreesen said: 'Michael Olise's future? In this industry, making promises is tricky. We will talk about it next summer.'

The CEO also pushed back against reports of intense external interest during the window: 'To say we had dozens of proposals on the table this summer was absurd. We didn't have a single one.'

© Imago / Sven Simon

Is Real Madrid out of the running for Olise?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid were "closely monitoring" Olise's situation throughout the summer. However, the arrival of winger Yan Diomande for £107m (€125m) appears to have significantly complicated any future pursuit of the Frenchman.

Vinicius Junior's contract extension until June 2032 further narrows the available space, while Jude Bellingham's world-class form is already a given. With Kylian Mbappe also untouchable and Diomande in the early stages of his development at the Bernabeu, there appears to be no natural opening in which to insert Olise without destabilising the existing balance.

Under Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid had an extremely active summer in the transfer market. Should Olise eventually leave Bayern in 2027, the Premier League may be best positioned to receive him — unless PSG enter the picture.