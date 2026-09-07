Champions League winner predictions: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich tipped for glory in 2026-27

The road to Madrid is about to get underway, as the 2026-27 Champions League proper kicks off on September 8, nine months before the last two remaining teams scrap for supremacy at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A Paris Saint-Germain three-peat could be on the cards after Luis Enrique's men broke Arsenal hearts in the 2025-26 final, but Mikel Arteta's men have already been backed to go all the way in the current competition.

However, 15-time winners Real Madrid would love nothing more than to reclaim their kings of Europe label at the home of their city rivals, while Bayern Munich ought to feel that a first UCL crown since 2020 is long overdue.

But what about Barcelona and Lamine Yamal? Can Enzo Maresca inspire Manchester City to glory? Or will Manchester United or Liverpool spring a surprise in the coming months?

All that and more to be answered, but ahead of the tournament's inaugural match, the Sports Mole team picks their winners for the 2026-27 Champions League.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Bayern Munich

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There are only three or four teams who I feel are leading candidates to win the Champions League this year, and none of them have what I would consider a complete team, back to front.

PSG are probably closest, but winning the Champions League three years in a row is such a difficult feat that it counts against them, and for me the next best balance between attack and defence comes at Bayern Munich.

There are still weaknesses - for all of his legendary status, I have doubts about a 41-year-old Manuel Neuer in the latter stages of the competition - but they have probably the best centre-forward in the world, an incredible attack, lots of experience, a domestic league which they are expected to win comfortably, and a less intense calendar than some of the other major contenders.

Arsenal are also in the mix for me, but I feel their attack will let them down when it really matters in Europe, even if it should still be enough to win them the Premier League title again.

Conversely, I think the addition of Rodri to Barcelona catapults them up into the leading contenders too, but I doubt they could withstand Bayern or PSG's attack should they come up against them.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Barcelona

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Barcelona have been sensational in the early stages of the 2026-27 La Liga season, and I'm backing the Catalan giants to secure Champions League success this term. There remain concerns over their defensive unit, especially against the better teams, but Hansi Flick has so much quality in the final third of the field. Barcelona are my pick ahead of the likes of PSG, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator - Arsenal

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I have made a habit of siding with head over heart against my better judgement, as I'm yet to forgive myself for predicting a PSG win in the 2026 final, or an inevitable England World Cup semi-final exit.

However, both the head and the heart are belatedly aligned, as for the first time in my existence, I have genuine, unwavering belief that this year will be Arsenal's year in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have recruited for the now, bringing in players in the prime of their careers in Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa, with the thinking that they can build a red and white dynasty over the next few seasons.

Squad depth remains a major strong point despite the lack of a blockbuster attacker signing in the summer, but with Martin Odegaard in the form of his life and Kai Havertz excelling as a number nine, Arsenal have shown that they will be just fine without Vinicius Junior or Julian Alvarez.

Luck must still be on Arsenal's side - William Saliba must come back for the knockouts like he never left, Odegaard must maintain his stellar form, and Declan Rice must not miss a minute - but all the ingredients are finally there.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Barcelona

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While many will regard holders Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and 15-time winners Real Madrid as the main favourites to lift the Champions League trophy, Barcelona also have the credentials to triumph in the 2026-27 tournament.

The La Liga champions have enforced their star-studded squad with new signings including midfield metronome Rodri and versatile forward Anthony Gordon, who scored 10 goals in last season’s UCL.

This newly established depth beautifully complements world-class homegrown talents like Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi, while new captain Raphinha has proven in recent years that he can produce moments of magic on the biggest European stage.

Furthermore, head coach Hansi Flick has instilled a relentless, high-pressing, vertical attacking system that has transformed Barcelona into a high-scoring powerhouse capable of overwhelming the top defences on the continent.

Backed by an immense hunger to lift the Champions League for the first time since 2015, the Catalan giants possess all the required components to reign over Europe once more.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter - Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich made some strong upgrades in the summer transfer window, which makes a strong team even better. The additions of Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari should give Vincent Kompany both defensive cover and attacking versatility on a cub that’s already among the best in the world.

This is an experienced group who will have felt a little hard done by given their semi-final exit and will be highly motivated. Harry Kane is still a goal machine and among the best number nines in the world; if you add a 100% Alphonso Davies into that, you get a side extremely dangerous. Let’s not forget Bayern have probably the best playmaker in football today in Michael Olise. There’s tremendous strength everywhere you look on this team, on the bench and on the pitch.

Kompany’s side can beat you in so many different ways and, for me, does not have any major weaknesses to think of, so I believe this is the season they lift the Champions League trophy once again.

Babatunde Kolawole, Reporter - Arsenal

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Arsenal are my pick to win the 2026-27 Champions League. The Gunners reached last season’s final and have the defensive structure, midfield control and attacking quality to go one step further. The players have gained valuable experience over the years and their progression shows that they apply these lessons season after season. They have faced and defeated some of the best teams in Europe year after year, increasing belief within the players and the manager.

Nsidibe Akpan, Reporter - Arsenal

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People will read this and simply conclude that it is coming from an Arsenal fan. While that may be true, I find it very difficult to look past the Premier League champions as genuine contenders to win the UEFA Champions League.



Mikel Arteta and his team have developed a habit of refusing to give up until they reach their destination. Having finally won the Premier League after 22 years, the Champions League is now firmly in their sights, and I am certain the players will be determined to complete the journey and write their names into the club's history.



Look at what happened in the Premier League. Arsenal finished second three times before returning to win the title at their fourth attempt. Their progress in Europe has followed a similar pattern.

Since returning to the Champions League three seasons ago, they have reached the quarter-finals, semi-finals and, last season, the final. The next logical step is to go one better and lift the trophy.



Considering how Arsenal have approached the Premier League despite years of disappointment and mockery, I expect them to treat the Champions League with the same determination and when you look across Europe, it is difficult to find a more complete squad than the Gunners.



Some will point to Arsenal's attack and argue that they lack the individual superstars capable of deciding tight games on their own, but football is not always about individual brilliance. Collectively, Arsenal are among the very best teams in world football, and their strength lies in the depth, balance and quality of the squad.



As for their attacking depth, there is still the January transfer window before the knockout stages begin. If Arteta decides that he needs another attacker and the right player becomes available, I would expect Arsenal to make the move and give their manager another weapon in his pursuit of the one major European trophy that has so far eluded him.

Saikat Mandal, Reporter - Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich were denied a place in last season's Champions League final after a closely fought semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but the German giants will believe they have another gear to find this time around.

Ismael Saibari adds another dimension to their attacking depth, while the early signs suggest summer arrival Nathaniel Brown could prove to be a roaring success. If Bayern can keep Jamal Musiala fit and firing, there is little doubt that they possess the quality to beat any side on their day.

Winning the Bundesliga has become almost bread and butter for the Bavarian giants, but domestic dominance alone will not satisfy their ambitions. This could be the season when Vincent Kompany truly announces himself on the biggest stage and takes his place among Europe's elite managers.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter - Barcelona

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Barcelona have been an attacking force to be reckoned with in recent Champions League campaigns, but they have also been defensively vulnerable, especially in transition.

However, the signing of Rodri from Manchester City could give Hansi Flick's side the protection they need in midfield to go all the way and lift the trophy this season.

Even without the Ballon d'Or winner fully settled into the XI, Barca have maintained a 100% record so far this term, scoring 17 goals, conceding just two and keeping three clean sheets from their four matches, demonstrating a dominance that they will be hoping to translate to the continental stage.

Lucas Tomazelli, Trivela Subcoordinator - Bayern Munich

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Bayern’s title win could stem from a combination of factors: a strong squad, Kompany’s work becoming more established, and a more controlled domestic league. These are conditions that could make the difference over a long season.