Champions League predictions: Top scorer, most assists, tournament winner according to AI

The 2026-27 Champions League league phase begins in September, with the draw completed on August 27 confirming all 36 clubs and their eight group-stage opponents ahead of the knockout rounds.

Paris Saint-Germain enter as two-time defending champions bidding to become the second club in the competition's history to win three consecutive titles, but prediction markets and the bookmakers' opening boards both suggest the trophy is heading elsewhere when the final takes place at Estadio Metropolitano on June 5, 2027.

UCL 2026–27 · League Phase 36 Teams AEK Athens GRE Arsenal ENG Aston Villa ENG Atlético de Madrid ESP Barcelona ESP Bayern München GER Bodø/Glimt NOR Borussia Dortmund GER Club Brugge BEL Como ITA Fenerbahçe TUR Feyenoord NED Galatasaray TUR Inter ITA LASK AUT Leipzig GER Lens FRA Lille FRA Liverpool ENG Man City ENG Man United ENG Napoli ITA Paris FRA Porto POR PSV NED Real Betis ESP Real Madrid ESP Roma ITA Sabah AZE Shakhtar UKR Slavia Praha CZE Slovan Bratislava SVK Sporting CP POR Stuttgart GER Viking NOR Villarreal ESP

UEFA Champions League winner: Arsenal

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Arsenal are priced at 6/1 by Bet365 to lift the trophy, joint-second in the outright market alongside Bayern Munich and just behind two-time defending champions PSG, who open at 5/1.

On prediction markets, Arsenal and Barcelona share the top of the board at 20% probability apiece, with PSG placed at 17% despite having won the competition in each of the past two seasons.

The case for Arsenal draws on three years of consistent improvement under Mikel Arteta: a quarter-final exit in 2023-24, a semi-final in 2024-25, and a final in 2025-26 that ended on penalties after a 1-1 draw with PSG, decided when Gabriel's spot-kick cleared the crossbar to give the French side a 4-3 shootout victory.

PSG's approach of pacing themselves through the league phase before accelerating in the knockouts has produced two consecutive titles, but it is a strategy that compresses their margin for error across two-legged ties against any side performing at full capacity.

Arsenal enter this campaign as reigning Premier League champions and have added Christos Tzolis, Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa during the summer window, while their group-stage fixtures against both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich give Arteta's side a direct early measure of where they stand against the field's leading clubs.

Tournament Winner · UCL 2026–27 Arsenal 6/1 Bet365 Prediction market: 20% probability — joint-highest in the field Reached the 2025-26 UCL Final, losing to PSG on penalties — 1-1 after 90 minutes, PSG won 4-3 on pens

Three-season progression under Arteta: quarter-final (2023-24) → semi-final (2024-25) → final (2025-26)

Reigning Premier League champions; Guimaraes and Konsa added in summer; group stage includes Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Alternative: PSG (5/1, 17% market) — two-time defending champions with a proven record of accelerating through the knockout rounds

UEFA Champions League top scorer: Kylian Mbappe

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Mbappe is the 7/2 favourite with Bet365 to win the top scorer award, a price that reflects two successive Golden Boot wins and a rate of return that no other player in the current competition has come close to matching.

He scored 15 Champions League goals in 11 appearances in 2025-26, a single-campaign total exceeded only by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 17 in 2013-14 and 16 in 2015-16.

Now at Real Madrid, Mbappe takes 70 career UCL goals into 2026-27, placing him sixth on the all-time scoring list and within one goal of Real Madrid legend Raul, a milestone that brings its own motivation at a club where European records carry specific weight.

AI statistical projection models identify 14 as the most likely final tally for the Frenchman this season, consistent with a domestic start of four goals in four La Liga fixtures, and underpinned by his World Cup Golden Boot at this summer's tournament in North America.

Harry Kane at 7/1 with Bet365 is the most credible alternative, having scored eight, 11 and 14 UCL goals in the last three seasons with Bayern Munich, but the 33-year-old faces a campaign spread across three competitions with a club whose knockout reliability in Europe has remained inconsistent under Vincent Kompany.

Top Scorer · UCL 2026–27 Kylian Mbappe 7/2 Bet365 Favourite — back-to-back Golden Boot winner 15 UCL goals in 11 appearances in 2025-26 — the highest single-campaign total since Cristiano Ronaldo's 17 in 2013-14

Takes 70 career UCL goals into 2026-27 — one short of equalling Raul on the all-time scoring list

Statistical models project 14 goals this season; backed by a World Cup Golden Boot at North America 2026 and a domestic start of four goals in four La Liga fixtures Alternative: Harry Kane (7/1, Bet365) — 14 UCL goals last season with Bayern Munich, though faces a packed schedule across three competitions

UEFA Champions League most assists: Lamine Yamal

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The assists category is harder to project than goals, but the statistical evidence points clearly to Yamal as the player best positioned to lead the chart across the course of a full campaign.

Yamal led La Liga in assists in 2024-25 with 15 across the season, while his 25 assists across all competitions in the same campaign placed him second only to Raphinha, now appointed as Barcelona's captain, among the squad's outfield players.

The addition of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle during the summer transfer window gives Yamal another clinical wide finisher to supply in the final third, expanding the options he can direct chances toward beyond the established partnership with Raphinha.

With Barcelona rated at 20% to win the competition by prediction markets, Yamal is well-placed to accumulate across a deep tournament run, and Hansi Flick's high-tempo positional system consistently puts him in areas of the pitch where chances are created at a high rate.

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is the most compelling alternative, having registered seven UCL assists before the 2025-26 quarter-finals alone, but Bayern's more demanding group-phase draw and lower overall tournament probability reduce the platform available to him compared with Yamal's.