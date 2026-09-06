Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome West Ham United to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts currently sit 21st in the Championship table, while the visitors are eighth.

Match preview

Bolton began their first season back in the Championship since 2019 with a 2-1 victory over Preston North End, but have failed to pick up another win since.

A 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers was followed by three consecutive defeats, including a 4-0 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher claimed his side "played really well" until the final 10 minutes when they conceded three "pathetic" late goals.

Bolton have made some good new signings this summer, but it is no surprise that it is taking them a while to gel given more than a dozen new faces joined the club.

Tuesday's game will be the first league meeting between Bolton and West Ham since 2011 and it is worth noting that the Hammers have won the last seven.

© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham look to be hitting their stride in the Championship, having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

After starting the new campaign with two draws and one defeat, West Ham have picked up consecutive victories in their last two games.

A 4-2 win over Wolves last Tuesday was followed by a 3-0 victory over Derby County on Saturday, with Joel Piroe, Edvin Austbo and Mohamadou Kante on target for the Hammers.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo described the result as "so positive", highlighting the importance of keeping a clean sheet for the first time.

West Ham will be looking to carry their momentum into Tuesday's clash with Bolton and pick up a third consecutive league victory for the first time since 2023.

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

West Ham United Championship form:

West Ham United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Bolton will have to make at least one change after Josh Sheehan was sent off against Millwall, with Ethan Erhahon likely to replace him in midfield.

Ruben Rodrigues could also come into the side for John McAtee after that change was made at half time against Millwall.

Taty Castellanos and Pablo are both injury doubts for West Ham, with Lewis Orford in line to replace Castellanos if he is not fit.

Piroe is expected to continue up front, with Jarrod Bowen and Manor Solomon set to start out wide.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Brunt, Forino, Davies, Famewo; Simons, Hardie; Iling-Junior, Rodrigues, Gale; Dalby

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Mukasa, Engels; Bowen, Orford, Solomon; Piroe

We say: Bolton Wanderers 0-2 West Ham United

Bolton have really struggled so far this season, whereas West Ham have found some form and should have enough quality to pick up all three points.

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