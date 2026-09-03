Preview: Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Millwall and Bolton Wanderers square off on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from successive defeats.

While the Lions sit in 10th position in the Championship table, the Trotters are down in 15th place.

Match preview

Having come through their opening four games across all competitions without defeat, Millwall looked in perfect shape to face two clubs who could emerge as promotion rivals.

Furthermore, Alex Neil would have felt optimistic about extending a run of clean sheets to four games.

Instead, the Scot has witnessed Millwall follow a 5-1 defeat at Southampton with a 3-0 setback at home to Wrexham.

As bad as the setback at St Mary's was, succumbing so tamely to Wrexham at The Den will concern Neil as he bids to keep his team in contention.

Prior to those two defeats, Millwall had not conceded more than twice in a game since February 21.

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Bolton boss Steven Schumacher is someone else who will have growing concerns regarding the trajectory of his team.

Starting the campaign with four points from games against Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers has been followed by back-to-back losses.

Losing 1-0 at home to Lincoln City - a potential relegation rival who were winning their first league game of the season - was followed by a 3-2 reverse at Sheffield United in a game which they had led by a 2-1 scoreline heading into the final quarter.

Although Bolton can claim to have made some shrewd additions in the transfer market, Schumacher needs to find a way to unite a squad that has seen the arrival of more than a dozen fresh faces.

Millwall Championship form:

Millwall form (all competitions):

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Millwall boss Neil must decide whether to stick with a back three or revert to a four that was used during the early weeks of the season.

Casper De Norre and Josh Coburn are in line to miss out after suffering injuries against Wrexham.

Derek Mazou-Sacko and Camiel Neghli could be handed opportunities in midfield and attack respectively, but Neil continues to contend with an injury list that is now in double figures and includes forward Mihailo Ivanovic.

Lewis Brunt appears likely to be handed a start in the Bolton defence ahead of Gaizka Larrazabal.

Schumacher will also consider bringing Ruben Rodrigues in for John McAtee, but he may not over-react to the late defeat at Bramall Lane.

New goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu remains on the sidelines through injury.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Baggott, Cooper, Taylor; Sykes, Kelly, Mazou-Sacko, Metcalfe, Sturge; Neghli, Dykes

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Brunt, Forino, Davies, Famewo; Simons, Sheehan; Iling-Junior, Rodrigues, Gale; Dalby

We say: Millwall 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton will feel as though Millwall are there for the taking after two unforeseen heavy defeats. However, the form of the Lions beforehand should not be ignored, and we feel that Neil's side will bounce back with a win at The Den.

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