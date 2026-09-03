Jamie Carragher warns Andoni Iraola that Liverpool may have 'another Darwin Nunez' in brutal verdict

Liverpool's full-back problems have come under renewed scrutiny after their disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have both struggled to convince in the opening two matches, with Anfield legend Jamie Carragher particularly critical of the Hungary international.

The former Liverpool centre-back has even compared Kerkez to Darwin Nunez in a brutal assessment.

Jamie Carragher lays into Liverpool star Milos Kerkez

© Imago

Speaking on 'The Overlap' podcast this week, Carragher questioned Kerkez's decision-making and accused the Reds left-back of playing at one speed.

"I described Kerkez last season - and it was his first season, maybe it was a bit harsh at the time - he's the Darwin Nunez of full-backs," Carragher said.

"It's just like 'head down and run', everything Kerkez does is 100 miles an hour."

Carragher argued that players rarely need to operate at full speed throughout a match because they need to be able to stop, change direction and make better decisions with the ball.

His criticism came after Gary Neville questioned why Liverpool had not strengthened both full-back positions this summer, with Roy Keane also highlighting concerns over the basics of their defending.

However, Carragher also acknowledged that Liverpool's decision to stick with Kerkez was understandable following Andy Robertson's departure, particularly with Andoni Iraola now in charge after previously working with the 22-year-old at AFC Bournemouth.

Is Carragher right to compare Kerkez to Darwin Nunez?

© Imago

It sounds harsh, but there is certainly some truth in the criticism.

Liverpool's full-backs have stood out like a sore thumb in their first two games, with Kerkez and Frimpong both flattering to deceive in a pair of 2-2 draws to Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

The lack of composure and defensive reliability has made an already difficult start under Iraola even more complicated.

Kerkez is still only 22 and has plenty of time to improve, so writing him off would be premature, but Liverpool's failure to bring in another full-back - or two - during the summer now looks increasingly curious.

With Conor Bradley injured, and Kerkez and Frimpong yet to convince many fans, Iraola may have to solve a problem that could have been avoided entirely.