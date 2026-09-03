Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons square off on Saturday afternoon with these teams sitting in the bottom two positions of the League One table.

Neither of these clubs have recorded a win in the third tier of English football in 2026-27.

Match preview

Both Wycombe and MK Dons started the campaign as clubs who were viewed as potential contenders for the playoffs.

While that may still prove to be the case, these two teams are remarkably still looking for their first League One win of the season.

From Wycombe's perspective, they started with draws against Blackpool and Plymouth Argyle that were respectable opening results.

However, that was followed up by a 5-1 reverse to Stockport County, who have only netted four times in their other three contests.

Hosting a resurgent Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park represented another big occasion for Wycombe, yet taking a sixth-minute mattered little as the Owls prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline.

Although Michael Duff is not necessarily under pressure, Wycombe's only victory across their last 12 competitive matches is a 3-2 win over relegated Rotherham United on the final day of last season.

© Imago

Meanwhile, MK Dons will be equally disappointed to still be waiting for their first success of the campaign.

Nevertheless, positives can be taken from earning draws against Oxford United, Huddersfield Town and Leicester City.

The frustration will stem from losing to Wigan Athletic by a 3-1 scoreline in midweek after the Latics had lost their previous three League One fixtures.

When MK Dons have made some shrewd additions in the transfer market, Paul Warne will hope that the experience brought into the club will lead to an immediate response.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

With Daniel Harvie being withdrawn during the first half against Sheffield Wednesday, Dan Casey or Sam Parker are expected to come into the Wycombe backline.

Despite the high-profile signing of Jayden Wareham, Cauley Woodrow should retain his place down the centre of the attack.

Aaron Collins is expected to start in place of Sam Nombe after the forward scored as a substitute against Wigan.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Sam Silvera may also feature in the back three and on the flank respectively as Warne looks to freshen up his MK Dons team.

Everton defender Eli Campbell and Charlton Athletic midfielder Ibrahim Fullah will be considered for spots on the substitutes' bench after their loan moves on deadline day.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Taylor, Hagelskjaer, Casey; Boyd-Munce, Morley; Onyedinma, Henderson, Mothersille; Woodrow

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Goode, Nelson, Ekpiteta; Silvera, Wintle, Barlaser, Wiles, Bramall; Collins, Paterson

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 MK Dons

There will be some nerves on show in this contest as both teams look to avoid going five matches without a win in League One. However, we cannot ignore that Wycombe's defensive record is worse than MK Dons', leading us to predict a narrow victory for the away side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.