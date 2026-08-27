Preview: Stockport County vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Stockport County and Wycombe Wanderers will continue their respective League One campaigns with a clash at Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon.

The home side sit ninth in the League One table, boasting three points from their first two league games of the season, while the visitors are 16th in the division on two points.

Match preview

Stockport finished third in League One last season, which saw them qualify for the playoffs, but after coming through their semi-final affair with Stevenage, they were beaten 4-1 by Bolton Wanderers in the final.

The Hatters will again be expecting to push high up the division this term, and they started their 2026-27 League One campaign with a 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle, but the hosts will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Blackpool.

Not too much attention should be paid to the league table this early in the season, but Jimmy McNulty's side sit ninth, three points behind leaders Bradford City.

Stockport actually opened their 2026-27 campaign with a penalty-shootout loss to Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the EFL Cup on August 8, but they did record a 6-3 victory over Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on August 18.

The Hatters have won 14 and lost just six of their previous 27 matches against Wycombe in all competitions, and each of the last three meetings between the two sides have been won by the Edgeley-based outfit.

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Wycombe's last success over Stockport was a big one, though, triumphing 5-0 away from home in November 2024.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle, while they also started their 2026-27 League One campaign with a 1-1 draw against Blackpool.

Two points from two matches has left the Blues in 16th spot in the division, and they will be looking for their first three points on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Duff's side, who finished 11th in League One last season, were knocked out of the EFL Cup in their first match of the campaign, going down 2-1 to Stevenage.

Wycombe were also beaten on penalties by Reading following a 1-1 draw in their first match of the 2026-27 EFL Trophy on August 18.

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

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Stockport will be without the services of Ryan Rydel and Brad Hills through injury here.

Kyle Wootton has scored twice in three appearances this season and is once again expected to feature in the final third of the field for the hosts.

There are unlikely to be any major surprises when it comes to their team selection for this match, with Jack Diamond, who has scored once this season, also set to start.

As for Wycombe, Matt Macey will miss the match through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape in terms of their squad.

Fred Onyedinma has scored once in three appearances this season and is again expected to feature in the final third of the field.

Experienced defender Steve Cook is also set to be a notable starter, while Ewan Henderson should keep hold of his spot in the middle of midfield.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Taylor, Cook, Harvie; Henderson, Scowen; Quitirna, Mullins, Thomas; Onyedinma

We say: Stockport County 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe are capable of making this a tough match for Stockport, but we are expecting home advantage to carry the Hatters to a narrow success.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.