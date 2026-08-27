Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to pick up their first victory of the new League One campaign when they welcome Bradford City to Home Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the league table, while the visitors are first.

Match preview

Plymouth have endured a poor start to the season, picking up a 2-0 win over Exeter City in the EFL Cup before losing 3-1 to Stockport County, drawing 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers and losing 4-2 to Coventry City.

Despite the loss to Coventry on Tuesday sending them out of the EFL Cup, Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley believes his side are now "in a better place" ahead of Saturday's clash with Bradford.

Cleverley was happy with the fight they showed after conceding two goals in the first five minutes, with new signings Tyreeq Bakinson, Oliver Irow and James Storer and academy graduate Joe Mwaro all making their debuts.

Plymouth will be looking to pick up their first league victory when they face Bradford on Saturday as they look to kickstart a promotion push.

The Pilgrims finished just two points outside the playoffs last season and will be keen to go one better this year.

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However, Bradford are also eyeing promotion this season and will provide a stiff test for Plymouth.

Graham Alexander's side finished fourth last season, but were beaten in the playoffs by eventual winners Bolton Wanderers.

The Bantams have strengthened their squad over the summer, signing Jake Beesley, Adam Phillips, Callum Connolly, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jon McCracken, Henry Cartwright, Reece Welch and Cameron Dawson.

Bradford have also made a strong start to the new campaign, picking up wins over Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday in the league.

In the EFL Cup, Bradford beat Rochdale 2-0 in the first round before overcoming Burnley on penalties on Tuesday.

It is also worth noting that Bradford have only lost once to Plymouth in their last six meetings across all competitions.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Bradford City League One form:

Bradford City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Plymouth will be without Malachi Boateng after he suffered a knee injury against Wycombe last weekend, meaning Bakinson and Harvey White are set to start in midfield.

Will Evans and Bim Pepple are expected to lead the line, with support out wide from Xavier Amaechi and Ronan Curtis.

Defender Aden Baldwin is a doubt for Bradford after missing the clash with Burnley, meaning Reece Welch, Matthew Pennington and Macaulay Gillesphey are set to start at the back.

Beesley is likely to continue up front, with Kayden Jackson and Bobby Pointon in behind him.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Ross, Pleguezuelo, Hartridge; Amaechi, White, Bakinson, Curtis; Evans, Pepple

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Welch, Pennington, Gillesphey; Nuefville, Connolly, Sarcevic, Wright; Jackson, Pointon; Beesley

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Bradford City

Bradford are in excellent form and have a strong recent record against Plymouth which is why we are backing them to pick up the win.

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