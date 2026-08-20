Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to pick up their first League One victory when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Adams Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 13th in the league table, while the visitors are 22nd.

Match preview

Wycombe missed out on a playoff spot by 12 points last season and are looking to mount a real promotion push this year.

The Chairboys have strengthened their squad significantly with the additions of Conor Hazard, Matt Macey, Steve Cook, Cauley Woodrow, Silko Thomas, Emre Tezgel and Sam Parker.

Wycombe drew 1-1 with Blackpool in their opening league game and also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Cup and a loss on penalties to Reading in the EFL Trophy.

Head coach Michael Duff described his side's performance against Blackpool as a "mixed bag", admitting there is "loads of room for improvement" but insisting he is happy with a point away from home.

It is also worth noting that Wycombe have not beaten Plymouth in the league in their last four meetings.

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Plymouth finished just two points shy of a spot in the playoffs last season and are also looking to earn promotion to the Championship this year.

The sale of top scorer Lorent Tolaj to Bristol City for £4m is a big loss, but they have reinvested those funds into the squad with the signings of Will Evans, Alex Mitchell, Murphy Cooper, Harvey White, Alex Hartridge, Wes Harding and James Storer.

Evans is viewed as Tolaj's replacement, having bagged 11 goals for Mansfield last season, while Mitchell's loan move has been made permanent after an impressive campaign.

However, Plymouth were thumped 3-1 by Stockport County in their opening league game, with Jack Diamond, Kyle Wootton and Ryan Glover on target before Xavier Amaechi bagged a consolation goal for the Pilgrims.

Head coach Tom Cleverley described the result as "really painful" and felt his side "conceded soft goals, with Plymouth keen to bounce back this weekend.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Team News

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Wycombe will be forced to make at least one change after Aaron Morley picked up an injury against Blackpool, with Caolan Boyd-Munce expected to replace him.

Goalscorer Onyedinma will continue out wide, with further attacking support from Silko Thomas and Emre Tezgel.

Plymouth could bring Amaechi into the starting lineup for Matthew Sorinola after he scored off the bench against Stockport.

Evans is expected to continue up front alongside Bim Pepple, with Malachi Boateng and Harvey White likely to start in midfield.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Parker, Cook, Taylor, Harvie; Scowen, Henderson, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Tezgel, Thomas

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Ross, Hartridge; Amaechi, White, Boateng, Curtis; Evans, Pepple

We say: Wycombe Wanderers X-Y Plymouth Argyle

Both sides are looking to improve after disappointing performances in their opening league games and we are backing Plymouth to win as they have an impressive recent record against Wycombe.

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