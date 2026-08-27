Aston Villa transfer news: Tammy Abraham update as Premier League club 'agrees terms' for striker

Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to allow Tammy Abraham to sign for Ipswich Town.

On Wednesday night, it was claimed that Ollie Watkins is closing in on a transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

With Nicolas Jackson also on the brink of leaving Chelsea for Villa, it appeared that Unai Emery had settled on his centre-forward options.

In theory, Jackson, Abraham and 17-year-old starlet Brian Madjo all offer something different to the Villa attack.

However, as per journalist Stuart Watson, Emery is happy to give the green light to an exit for Abraham.

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Ipswich pushing for Abraham loan

The report claims that Ipswich have agreed a straight loan with Aston Villa.

Abraham is seemingly now left with the decision of whether he wants to make the season-long switch to Portman Road.

He only arrived at Villa Park in January, but the 28-year-old has been limited to 455 minutes of football.

Three goals and one assists have been contributed during that period, but Emery is seemingly prepared to part ways with the £18m signing.

Gary O'Neil currently has Emersonn and Chuba Akpom as his options for the number nine role.

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Would Aston Villa sign Abraham replacement?

If Abraham was to leave Villa before the end of the summer transfer window, the assumption is that a replacement would be signed.

That said, given their need to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, it would likely be on loan.

Emery may have to bide his time before making a final decision, with the arrival of Jackson and sales of Emiliano Martinez and Watkins the priorities.