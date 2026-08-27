Jack Grealish transfer: Man City flop's 'stance' made known amid interest from three Premier League clubs

Jack Grealish is reportedly facing a pivotal decision regarding his long-term domestic future as the summer transfer window nears its closing.

The England international became the most expensive British player in history when he completed a blockbuster £100m move to Manchester City in 2021.

Despite winning multiple major honours under Pep Guardiola, the versatile attacker subsequently fell out of favour, ultimately getting loaned out to Everton last season.

This lack of guaranteed playing time has sparked intense speculation regarding a potential departure from Enzo Maresca's side.

The 30-year-old is now carefully assessing his available options as several rival clubs attempt to secure his signature.

Villa and Everton 'in contact' over Grealish transfer

Fabrizio Romano reports that both Aston Villa and Everton are actively in contact with the representatives of the English playmaker.

Romano confirmed that the attacker will definitively decide his immediate future within the next few days.

The journalist also dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that a shock switch to Sunderland was nearing completion.

Romano then clarified that there is absolutely nothing concrete ongoing with the Black Cats despite the mounting speculation linking him with the Stadium of Light.

Grealish is supposedly keeping all of his options completely open as he prepares to make a final decision ahead of the impending deadline.

Grealish future: Is an emotional return to Villa Park on the cards?

A return to Villa would represent a massive statement of intent for Unai Emery and his ambitious sporting project.

Grealish previously established himself as a club icon during his initial spell in the West Midlands and possesses an intimate understanding of the environment.

However, Villa's interest in Rafael Leao and Everton's determination to bolster their attacking ranks could potentially offer the experienced forward a more prominent leadership role.

The Toffees desperately need a creative catalyst to ignite their forward line and ease the heavy goalscoring burden on their current attacking options.