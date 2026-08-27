Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Nottingham Forest: Joe Gomez, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley latest

Liverpool will play their first Premier League home game of the Andoni Iraola era on Saturday, when they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

The Reds continue to be without long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee), but versatile defender Joe Gomez is nearing a return to action, even if this clash comes too soon for the 29-year-old.

Curtis Jones completed a £30m transfer to Inter Milan last week, though Alexis Mac Allister made an appearance from the substitutes bench during the Merseysiders' 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, and could be in line for a more prominent role on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown against Forest.

HUGO EKITIKE

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain back in April, and is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing surgery.

The Frenchman is likely to be out of action for the majority of the 2026-27 season, given that he will need to regain match fitness as well as mere function.

CONOR BRADLEY

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Liverpool's first-choice right-back, Conor Bradley, picked up a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, and is not anticipated to return until early 2027.

The Reds deployed natural wing-back Jeremie Frimpong on the right side of defence last week, and the Dutchman is expected to continue in that role on Saturday.

JOE GOMEZ

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 4 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Joe Gomez has been hampered by injury problems during his time at Liverpool, and his latest setback will see him sidelined for at least another week.

The defender was forced off with a muscle issue during the Reds' 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 26.

GIOVANNI LEONI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived in the summer of 2025 as one of the most highly-regarded prospects in European football, but he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September last year.

The 19-year-old continued his rehabilitation on the road as he travelled with Iraola's squad during pre-season, but he will not be involved until much later in the 2026-27 campaign.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this weekend's clash against Nottingham Forest.