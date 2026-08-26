Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

With their squad in transition, Liverpool will welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Saturday for their first Premier League home game under their new manager.

Andoni Iraola's Reds were fortunate to come from behind to claim a point in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle during their top-flight opener.

As for Oliver Glasner's Garibaldis, they have made a poor start to the campaign, losing twice in a week to Leeds United - 1-0 in the league last weekend before a 2-0 defeat in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Forest.

What time does Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

This match kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday, August 29.

Where is Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

The Tricky Trees will travel to Anfield, the iconic 61,276-seater ground that has been home to Liverpool since the club's inception in 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

Alternatively, TNT Sports is available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Nottingham Forest?

Liverpool are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the final few days of the summer transfer window, but they will need to put points on the board before reinforcements arrive.

The Reds' attack looked particularly dull against Newcastle, but the midfield pivot of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai was even more concerning, as the duo left the team exposed on numerous occasions.

Iraola must find a way to come out on top with the players at his disposal, or the Merseysiders risk falling further behind their rivals at such an early stage of the season.

Meanwhile, Forest have endured significant turbulence off the pitch in recent years, but their latest transition to life under Glasner has not gone according to plan.

The former Crystal Palace boss will need to stabilise the Garibaldis after losing back-to-back games to start the campaign, before pressure mounts on his job.