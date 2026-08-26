Liverpool transfer news: Bradley Barcola, a transfer for more than £90m… but for less than £135m?

Bradley Barcola is edging closer to a move to Liverpool, with the Reds in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal. It is no easy task, but the two sides are moving closer together.

According to a Daily Mail journalist six days ago, the winger's transfer was imminent, and the English club could even have considered starting the forward in the Premier League match against Newcastle United on August 23. However, as of August 26, the former Lyon player remains a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Nevertheless, the possibility of seeing Bradley Barcola at the French club on September 2 remains slim because, according to several sources, negotiations are active between Paris and Liverpool.

PSG and Liverpool have resumed discussions regarding Bradley Barcola

© Iconsport / Alexey Filippov / Sputnik

According to The Athletic, the Frenchman is 'determined' to join the Premier League's fifth-place finishers last season, now managed by Spanish boss Andoni Iraola.

To that end, the two clubs are holding 'discussions' to finalise the transfer. According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Tuesday was a 'very important' day, as the two clubs resumed talks after several days of silence.

The main difference between the two clubs is obviously the transfer fee for Bradley Barcola.

Initially, Paris Saint-Germain set the bar very high, with a price tag of £145m (€170m). However, the French club has lowered its demands, as Liverpool's last rejected offer was £90m (€105m), and Paris Saint-Germain now know that the English club will never put that amount on the table.

What would be the selling price for a transfer of Bradley Barcola from PSG to Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

According to The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain now hope to recoup £133.5m (€160m). This price is still too high for Liverpool, who anticipate the deal will be finalised for around £100m (€115m).

A difference of £33.5m does not seem insurmountable for clubs of this calibre, as one could give up £17m and the other add the same amount. Will Bradley Barcola therefore be transferred to the Reds for £115.5m?

At that price, the Frenchman would be the second most-expensive player in Liverpool's history, behind Alexander Isak, and ahead of Florian Wirtz. However, negotiations will continue, potentially allowing Bradley Barcola to move up or down in this ranking.