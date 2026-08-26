Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Liverpool: Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams latest

Nottingham Forest will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss to Leeds United in their Premier League opener on August 22, while the Whites recorded a 2-0 victory when the pair again locked horns in the EFL Cup on August 25.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Forest's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Liverpool, who drew 2-2 with Newcastle United in the league last time out.

Morgan Gibbs-White

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Liverpool)

Gibbs-White missed out against Leeds in the EFL Cup on Tuesday due to a knee injury, and the attacker is a major doubt for the clash with Liverpool this weekend.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Liverpool)

Yates has missed Forest's first two games of the season through injury, and he remains a major doubt for the clash with Liverpool.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Savona is still dealing with a knee problem, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the centre-back will be available for selection.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Liverpool)

Williams will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with his former club, having come off injured during Tuesday's EFL Cup contest with Leeds.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST'S SUSPENSION LIST

Forest have no players banned for this match.