Man United transfer news LIVE: Chido Obi talks, Alejandro Balde boost, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Thursday, August 27!

Michael Carrick's side are preparing to face Ipswich Town on Sunday in their first Premier League home game of the season, bidding to put last weekend's harrowing Hull City humbling to the back of their minds.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 27?

The early positive news of the week was the confirmation of Carlos Baleba's five-year contract following his medical at Old Trafford, with the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder hailed in some quarters as "the perfect signing" given his combative profile and the urgency of United's midfield needs.

The enthusiasm was immediately tempered by the scale of what still needs to be done: Carrick has confirmed he wants three further signings before September 1, with left-back, forward and midfield reinforcements all cited as priorities.

The left-back problem received a significant boost when Alejandro Balde of Barcelona supposedly confirmed his willingness to join United at a reported fee of approximately £38m, with Fabrizio Romano delivering an update on Balde's Barcelona standing that suggested the 21-year-old Spain international was being actively encouraged to depart the Camp Nou.

David Raum of RB Leipzig also emerged as a cut-price alternative at approximately £30m, with the 28-year-old Germany international entering the final year of his contract and publicly acknowledging: "I don't need to lie about the fact that inquiries are coming in."

Raum created 96 chances last season and offers a different profile to Balde, with United potentially using both or choosing between the short-term experienced option and the long-term young investment.

The Hull City humiliation - a 2-0 opening-day defeat - remains a live issue, with Luke Shaw's performance singled out for criticism and the squad's limitations in key positions evidently exposed despite the summer's significant investment.

Elsewhere, Feyenoord are in talks to sign young forward Chidozie Obi-Martin on a temporary basis, with the teenager's development path being managed carefully ahead of a potential senior breakthrough.