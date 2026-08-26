Chido Obi transfer latest: European outfit 'in talks' over move for Man United wonderkid

Feyenoord are reportedly in discussions with Manchester United over the loan signing of Chido Obi.

The 18-year-old was not in the squad for Man United's opening match of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Obi was involved in Man United's opening two friendlies of the summer against Wrexham and Rosenborg but was then omitted as the Red Devils brought their World Cup players back into the squad.

FC Koln have previously been credited with an interest in the striker, but according to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord are currently at the head of the queue.

The report claims that the Dutch outfit are in talks with the Red Devils over a move for the teenager, who could spend the 2026-27 campaign in the Netherlands.

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Feyenoord 'in talks' over Obi loan deal

There is not believed to be any chance of Man United agreeing to sell Obi, with the 20-time English champions still having full confidence in the forward.

However, senior figures at Old Trafford, including head coach Michael Carrick, believe that a loan exit would be hugely beneficial for his development.

Obi has made eight first-team appearances for Man United following his high-profile academy move from Arsenal in 2024, with all of those outings coming in 2024-25.

The attacker did not make a senior appearance last term, instead spending the campaign with the academy and Under-21s.

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Obi is expected to leave Man United before transfer window closes

Obi has a record of 19 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances for Man United Under-21s, while he has managed 17 goals and registered two assists in 16 appearances for the Under-18s.

However, the Denmark Under-21s international has found it difficult to make his mark at first-team level for the 20-time English champions.

Obi had an incredible 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal Under-18s, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances, including 28 goals in his final nine appearances for the Gunners.

The attacker turned down the chance to sign a professional contract at Arsenal in favour of making the move to Man United.

Man United could still sign another forward before the end of the transfer window if Joshua Zirkzee leaves; the Dutchman continues to be linked with a return to Serie A.