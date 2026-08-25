Man United: “The perfect signing” - Carlos Baleba transfer, contract length confirmed

Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract until June 2031, which included the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Although Baleba is carrying an ankle ligament injury, he recently passed a medical and arrives at Old Trafford in a deal believed to be worth £65m plus £5m in add-ons.

The Cameroon international has become Michael Carrick’s third midfield signing of the summer transfer window after the £35m arrival of Youri Tielemans and £50m addition of Andrey Santos.

Baleba was tracked by Man United chiefs for some time and was the subject of multiple rejected bids by Brighton last summer, but the Red Devils now have their man following positive negotiations this month.

Speaking to the official Man United website, Baleba heaped praise on Carrick as a coach and has expressed his desire to help the club win silverware in the near future.

Baleba “brings a unique combination of qualities” to Man United

Win. Turn. Drive. Repeat.



Coming to the heart of United's midfield: Carlos Baleba... pic.twitter.com/qUTWs8d0QH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2026

“It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams,” said Baleba. “Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

“I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick; his experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.

“The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox has described Baleba as the "perfect signing” for Man United and has talked up the “unique” qualities he will bring to Carrick’s midfield.

“Carlos is an elite midfielder with immense potential to develop further,” said Wilcox. “He brings a unique combination of qualities that will really complement our squad.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our midfield with the addition of another established senior international with a proven track record of performing in the Premier League.

“Carlos’ determination to join Manchester United and his confidence that we will achieve our shared ambitions mean that he is the perfect signing as we continue to build a dynamic and entertaining team ready to compete across multiple competitions.”

“Baleba has developed into an outstanding Premier League midfielder”

When dreams become reality. pic.twitter.com/MXDRJd3VDP — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Brighton sporting director Mike Cave has bid farewell to Baleba, telling the club’s website: “Carlos has made a significant contribution during his time with us and we’ve seen him develop both as a player and person here.

“When Carlos arrived he was a young player with huge potential and, through his own hard work and commitment together with the support of our coaches and staff, he has developed into an outstanding Premier League midfielder.

“This is a move that Carlos was keen to make and we respect that he wants to take this opportunity at this stage of his career. We would like to thank him for everything he has done during his time at Brighton and wish him every success in the next chapter of his journey.”

Baleba joined Brighton from Lille for around £23m in January 2022 and went on to make 112 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring four goals.

The powerful, deep-lying midfielder played 31 games in the Premier League last season and ranked in the top 8% of players for combined tackles and interceptions, as well as the top 1% for second balls won.

Baleba is believed to be targeting a return from his ankle injury in mid-September and could potentially make his much-anticipated debut for Man United against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in just over two weeks’ time.