Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho takes specific stance before deadline

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he would prefer Real Madrid to retain the current first-team squad until the next transfer window.

The Portuguese kicked off his second reign at the Bernabeu with a 2-1 win over Espanyol at the weekend.

Mourinho has been productive since his return to Los Blancos, with seven players being added to the senior ranks.

With there having been six departures, Real Madrid more-or-less have the same squad numbers as they did for 2025-26.

Despite speculation regarding more upheaval, Mourinho revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that he would ideally like for the current group to remain unchanged between now and January.

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ Avni Retkoceri

Mourinho reveals Real Madrid transfer stance

Speaking to reporters, Mourinho said: "The squad is closed for me, but the transfer window is still open”.

"If there’s a player who asks to leave, I don’t know. I am very happy with the players I have. I don’t want players to leave."

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Which Real Madrid players are being linked with transfer?

Although Mourinho would like to stick with his squad, a number of players continue to be linked with a transfer away from the Bernabeu.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has admirers in the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea remaining as potential destinations.

While Endrick is in line to stay in Madrid, interest remains in the Brazil international when he is viewed as third-choice down the middle of the attack.

With Real Madrid dealing with a number of injuries, the pair are arguably the only players who could still move on to pastures new.