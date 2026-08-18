Real Madrid transfer news: the one condition for Mourinho to land Zubimendi or Smit after missing out on Rodri

Jose Mourinho is determined to sign a creative midfielder after missing out on Rodri, who is set to join Barcelona. However, Real Madrid have set one condition, and one condition only, before satisfying the Special One's request.

Rodri, 30, had long been linked with Real Madrid this summer, before opting to join Barcelona.

According to AFP, relayed by L'Equipe, the Catalan club have reached an agreement for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner's transfer: Manchester City will receive a fee of £51.3m (€60m) plus add-ons for the midfielder. Rodri will wear the number 16 shirt in Catalonia, with Fermin Lopez taking on the number 7.

However, missing out on such a major target has not diminished Jose Mourinho's desire to see a midfielder brought in by the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Zubimendi or Smit at Real Madrid instead of Rodri?

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller/dpa

While Dutch wonderkid Kees Smit is at the centre of a fierce battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to AS, Team Talk report that the side managed by the 63-year-old Portuguese has given the "green light" to push forward with a move for Martin Zubimendi.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is no longer a regular starter at Arsenal, and a move away could suit all parties involved.

Indeed, the midfielder would find more regular game time at another club. Arsenal, for their part, would recoup a significant sum for a player signed for £55m in the summer of 2025, having since been replaced by Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, bought for £75m from Newcastle United a few days ago.

To sell the former Real Sociedad player, Arsenal are demanding £77m.

Real Madrid's condition before signing anyone

© Imago / Branislav Racko

However, before they can actually push forward with a move for Martin Zubimendi, or Kees Smit, to make up for missing out on Rodri, Real Madrid will first need to sell.

According to information relayed by Mundo Deportivo, the club's hierarchy have no intention of meeting Jose Mourinho's request unless progress is made on the outgoing side, with Real Madrid having already recruited heavily this summer, bringing in Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Carlos Espi, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva.

The Spanish outlet does not specify which Real Madrid players are most likely to leave, although it is reasonable to assume that Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, given his position, market value and disappointing season last term, is in a strong position to be shown the exit. He's targeted by Manchester United.