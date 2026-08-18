Real Madrid transfer news: Fresh twist emerges as Jose Mourinho 'responds' to £78m speculation

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly denied requesting the club to complete a summer move for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 27-year-old Spain international has recently been heavily linked with a high-profile switch to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the transfer deadline.

Rumours from England previously suggested that the experienced Portuguese tactician was a massive admirer of the combative midfielder and had issued a 'green light' for executives to finalise an agreement.

However, new Madrid Universal reports have contradicted those emerging claims by citing sources close to the managerial camp.

The latest update insists Mourinho is not actively pushing for the transfer despite the ongoing tactical uncertainties surrounding his engine room, as well as Rodri choosing Barcelona over Los Blancos.

Real Madrid transfer news: Mourinho 'denies' Zubimendi request

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller/dpa

Speculation surrounding the immediate future of Zubimendi intensified following the recent arrival of Bruno Guimaraes in North London.

The high-profile acquisition of the Brazilian international has immediately created significant uncertainty regarding how the Spaniard fits into the long-term plans under Mikel Arteta.

Zubimendi only arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad last summer and quickly became a highly valued member of the squad.

While the English heavyweights are not actively looking to sell their prized asset, they would reportedly consider an 'appropriate proposal' to part ways this month.

Previous reports claimed that management had slapped a £78m valuation on the player to deter potential European suitors during the closing stages of the window.

Real Madrid transfer news: Will Los Blancos sign a new midfielder?

© Imago

The firm denial from the Mourinho camp does not necessarily rule out the possibility of Real launching a late offensive for a new central midfielder.

The La Liga heavyweights suffered a major blow in the market when Rodri rejected a move to the Bernabeu in favour of joining domestic rivals Barcelona.

That unexpected collapse left a tactical void in the squad that simply must be addressed before the transfer market officially closes.

If Arsenal ultimately decide to sanction a departure, Los Blancos must vastly improve their bid to secure the required breakthrough in negotiations.