Jude Bellingham future: Real Madrid ready 'pivotal strategic move' for star midfielder as Premier League clubs circle

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to initiate major contract renewal discussions with Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Spanish heavyweights recently concluded a prolonged negotiation period by sealing a lucrative extension for Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior.

Real are now said to be keen to proactively address the immediate future of their 23-year-old England international.

The midfield star is widely considered to be one of the central figures of the ambitious sporting project at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are understood to be determined to reward his immense contributions with a substantially improved financial package.

Real Madrid 'plan major contract renewal' for Bellingham

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According to recent reports from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the reigning European champions intend to place Bellingham on a similar salary level to Vini Jr.

The club are believed to value the former Borussia Dortmund star incredibly highly and want his remuneration to accurately reflect his global stature.

Bellingham's current agreement officially runs until the summer of 2029, meaning the Madrid executives are under absolutely no immediate pressure to sanction fresh terms.

However, they are desperately eager to avoid allowing another prominent contract situation to drift into uncertain territory.

The dynamic midfielder is also viewed as a crucial commercial asset who perfectly embodies the elite lifestyle image associated with the historic institution.

Will Premier League interest tempt Bellingham to leave Spain?

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Given his nationality and undeniable pedigree, Bellingham will inevitably continue to attract significant interest from wealthy Premier League suitors throughout his career.

The above source claims that several prominent English clubs attempted to secure his signature before his switch to the Spanish capital and that underlying admiration remains firmly intact.

Despite those lingering domestic links, Real remain extremely confident about their chances of successfully tying him down for the foreseeable future.

The England international is fully expected to thrive under the guidance of newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho this season.