Enzo Fernandez transfer saga takes another surprise twist as Chelsea turn to renowned super-agent

Chelsea are reportedly taking further steps to push Enzo Fernandez towards the exit door this summer.

Manchester City remain keen on the Argentina international, with Enzo Maresca pushing to reunite with his former midfielder.

Now, the Blues have reportedly enlisted super-agent Jorge Mendes to help accelerate a potential sale.

Chelsea task Jorge Mendes with Enzo Fernandez sale

© Imago / Craig Mercer

City are continuing to work on a deal for Fernandez, with Maresca very keen to bring his former Chelsea star to the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder has reportedly already agreed personal terms with City, while Chelsea are now increasingly open to sanctioning his departure despite previously insisting he was not for sale.

Reports in Spain now suggest the Blues have tasked super-agent Jorge Mendes with helping expedite a sale. Mendes played a role in Fernandez's arrival at Stamford Bridge in January 2023 and has now been brought back into the equation as Chelsea look to find an agreement.

City are believed to have made an unofficial €120 million (£100 million) proposal last week, but Chelsea rejected that figure.

The main sticking point remains the price, as Chelsea want to maximise their return on a player who has impressed for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, while City are reluctant to meet their mooted £120 million valuation.

Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City feels like a matter of time

© Iconsport / PA images

This increasingly feels like a transfer that will eventually happen.

Maresca wants Fernandez, the player reportedly wants the move, and Chelsea are now actively working to facilitate his departure - even the Blues' decision to involve Mendes suggests they are becoming increasingly serious about getting a deal done.

The only thing standing in the way is money.

City could raise funds from the expected departures of Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders, while a sale of Savinho could provide another timely financial boost. That would give them greater scope to meet Chelsea somewhere in the middle.

Maresca's relationship with Fernandez could ultimately prove decisive, too. Having already worked with him at Chelsea, the City boss knows exactly what the midfielder can offer and clearly believes he can take his midfield to another level.

With all sides seemingly aligned on the move, it increasingly feels like a matter of when, rather than if, Fernandez becomes a Manchester City player.