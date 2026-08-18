Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'in close contact' with £43m titan amid Matthijs de Ligt doubts

Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

The 27-year-old has emerged as a target for Michael Carrick's side as they assess whether further defensive reinforcements are required.

United's interest comes with doubts over the fitness and availability of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

Man Utd in talks over signing Edmond Tapsoba

© Imago

United are among the Premier League clubs 'in close contact' with Tapsoba's representatives as interest in the Leverkusen defender grows.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be monitoring the Burkina Faso international, while Leverkusen have made it clear that they would demand at least €50 million (£43 million) to consider a sale before deadline day on September 1st.

A formal offer has yet to arrive, but Leverkusen's willingness to negotiate for the right price means a move to the Premier League could be realistic.

United may need another centre-back amid Matthijs de Ligt injury

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Tapsoba's availability is particularly interesting given United's uncertainty at centre-back.

De Ligt remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on a back injury in May 2025, with his return to competitive action potentially delayed until the autumn. The Netherlands international managed only 13 Premier League appearances before the injury disrupted his campaign.

United remain optimistic about his recovery, but relying on an immediate return to his best would be risky. There are also continuing concerns over Martinez's long-term fitness, meaning Carrick could benefit from another established option in the position.

Tapsoba would offer exactly that.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the Bundesliga's most reliable defenders, combining his physical 6 foot 4 presence with impressive composure in possession and the ability to cover large areas of the pitch.

Those qualities make him particularly attractive to clubs looking to build from the back at a high tempo. He is also comfortable operating in both a back four and back three.

At £43 million, he would not be a cheap signing, but the combination of Premier League interest and his proven Bundesliga pedigree makes Tapsoba an intriguing option.

If United want greater certainty at the back heading into the new season, this is a move worth pursuing.