Preview: Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

Cerro Porteno host Palmeiras at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium, also known as La Nueva Olla, in Asuncion on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 tie.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Allianz Parque, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the decisive meeting in Paraguay – the hosts will be hoping to use home advantage to reach the quarter-finals, while the visitors will be relying on their experience and strong away record in this competition to secure progression.

Match preview

Cerro Porteno head into the decisive second leg with plenty of confidence after topping their Libertadores group with 13 points from six matches, with Ariel Holan's side particularly impressive defensively during the group stage, conceding just two goals.

The 1-1 draw in Sao Paulo further demonstrated their resilience, with the Paraguayan side securing an important result after Pablo Vegetti's late equaliser.

They will now return to La Nueva Olla, where they remain unbeaten in this season's competition, hoping the atmosphere can help them complete the job.

Holan's side are likely to adopt a compact approach and look to exploit second balls around the Palmeiras penalty area, and Vegetti will be central to that strategy, with his aerial presence providing Cerro Porteno with an important outlet when they look to play more directly.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras, meanwhile, travel to Asuncion knowing that they need to produce another strong away performance if they are to keep their continental campaign alive.

Abel Ferreira's side finished second behind Cerro Porteno in the group stage with 11 points and have considerable experience of navigating difficult Libertadores away fixtures.

The Brazilian side have been inconsistent domestically in recent weeks, but their performances on the road in South America have generally been more convincing.

Ferreira is expected to favour a pragmatic approach, with Palmeiras looking to absorb pressure before exploiting spaces on the counter-attack.

Flaco Lopez will be one of the main threats after scoring Palmeiras' goal in the first leg, while Vitor Roque provides another dangerous option in attack.

The two sides have developed a lengthy history in the Libertadores, having met 12 times in the competition.

Palmeiras have enjoyed the better record, with seven victories, two draws and just one defeat against the Paraguayan club.

Their three meetings in 2026 have been particularly competitive, with Cerro Porteno winning 1-0 in Sao Paulo during the group stage before the sides drew 1-1 in Asuncion and again in the first leg of this knockout tie.

Cerro Porteno Copa Libertadores form:

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Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

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Cerro Porteno have a fully fit attacking group available to Holan, with Fabricio Dominguez and Cecilio Dominguez expected to provide width and service for Iturbe and Vegetti.

Jorge Morel and Robert Piris da Motta should provide protection in midfield, with the pair expected to sit behind the attacking quartet and help Cerro maintain a compact defensive shape.

Palmeiras will be without Andreas Pereira after the midfielder was sent off during the second half of the first leg.

Allan Elias, Marlon Freitas and Emiliano Martinez are expected to form part of the reshuffled midfield, while Flaco Lopez and Vitor Roque should start together in attack.

Jhon Arias and Joaquin Piquerez are also expected to provide width and support from the flanks.

Cerro Porteno possible starting lineup:

Roffo; Ramirez, Velazquez, Merolla, Canete; Dominguez, Morel, Piris da Motta, Dominguez; Iturbe, Vegetti

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Cerqueira, Gomez, Piquerez; Elias, Martinez, Freitas, Arias; Lopez, Roque

We say: Cerro Porteno 1-2 Palmeiras

Palmeiras' greater attacking variety and experience in high-pressure Libertadores knockout matches could prove decisive in Asuncion.

Cerro Porteno should pose a considerable threat from set pieces, particularly through Vegetti, while the home crowd could make life difficult for the visitors early on. However, Palmeiras have the quality to absorb that pressure and exploit spaces on the counter.

We expect both sides to find the net, but Palmeiras' greater attacking depth should ultimately see Ferreira's side secure a narrow victory and progress to the quarter-finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.