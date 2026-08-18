Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils hold 'concrete interest' in £34m-rated Lewis Hall alternative

Manchester United are reportedly showing strong interest in signing highly rated Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys before the transfer window closes.

The Premier League heavyweights are actively scouring the market for a reliable left-back to provide increased defensive depth for manager Michael Carrick.

Man Utd are believed to have initially identified Newcastle United youngster Lewis Hall as their primary defensive target for the summer.

However, the Red Devils have seemingly failed to convince their domestic rivals to sanction a sale and are now exploring alternative options.

According to Sport Witness, Seys has subsequently emerged as a prominent candidate after thoroughly impressing in the Belgian top flight.

Man Utd 'plot move' for highly rated Seys

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The 21-year-old Belgium international progressed through the esteemed academy setup at Club Brugge and is closing in on a century of appearances for the side.

Seys primarily operates as a traditional left-back but possesses the required tactical versatility to seamlessly deploy on the right flank if needed.

Despite the mounting interest from England, the Belgian outfit are incredibly reluctant to part ways with their prized defensive asset this month.

Seys recently penned a lucrative contract extension that securely ties him to the Jupiler Pro League club until the summer of 2029.

Consequently, recent reports suggest the Old Trafford hierarchy would need to present a massive financial package exceeding €40m (£34.2m) to force a breakthrough in negotiations.

Man Utd transfer news: Will Carrick get much-needed left-back this summer?

© Imago / PA Images

Club Brugge recently demonstrated their formidable negotiating stance by securing a league-record €40m (£34.2m) fee from Arsenal for attacking sensation Christos Tzolis.

Ivan Leko recently fuelled further speculation by admitting the club would find it difficult to reject an extraordinarily lucrative proposal.

The tactician claimed the board aims to build a stronger squad but conceded that a departure could happen if a massive offer arrives.

Meanwhile, Seys publicly expressed his current happiness in Belgium while simultaneously refusing to completely rule out an imminent transfer.

Carrick will undoubtedly urge his superiors to accelerate their efforts to ensure his defensive line is fully fortified for the upcoming campaign, as the Red Devils compete in the league and the Champions League.