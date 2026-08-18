Ipswich Town transfer news: Tractor Boys submit 'fresh bid' for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Ipswich Town have reportedly taken another step in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios this summer.

The Tractor Boys are back at the top table of English football following a second-placed finish in the Championship last season, finishing only behind title winners Coventry City in the standings.

Ipswich are now under the control of Gary O'Neil in the managerial hotseat following the departure of Kieran McKenna at the end of last term, with the East Anglians preparing for a new beginning of sorts.

That being said, the Tractor Boys have recently moved to bring one of their former players back to Portman Road, with Ipswich confirming the signing of South American attacker Julio Enciso from Strasbourg.

O'Neil's side are one of three promoted outfits in the Premier League this season alongside the aforementioned Sky Blues and Hull City, who were the surprise package in the Championship playoffs last term.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Ipswich make next step in Palacios chase?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich have made their next step in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Palacios, who featured in 18 Bundesliga matches last season, providing one assist.

The report claims that the Tractor Boys have submitted an official offer for the services of the 27-year-old, with the East Anglians now waiting to hear back from the German club regarding the approach.

It is understood that O'Neil's side are hopeful of completing a standout deal for Palacios within the next few days, with the Premier League season starting on Friday night, when Arsenal host Coventry.

The East Anglians are supposedly looking to close the deal on Tuesday (August 18), with discussions between the player and the two clubs 'on track' as per Italian sports reporter Romano.

Since making the switch to European football from River Plate in January 2020, Palacios has featured in 185 games for Bayer Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga title with the help of the Argentine in 2024.

© Imago / APL

Ipswich copying Sunderland swoop

Last summer, newly-promoted Sunderland dipped into the continental market for a Bayer Leverkusen midfielder in the form of Granit Xhaka, who was key to the Black Cats' impressive 2025-26 season.

The former Arsenal captain was a leader on and off the pitch for Regis Le Bris's side, who remarkably finished sixth on their Premier League return, securing a spot in the League Phase of the Europa League.

Whilst continental football is even more unlikely at Portman Road, Ipswich have clearly studied the success of Sunderland over the past 12 months and could replicate their transfer dealings slightly.