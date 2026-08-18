Leeds United transfer news: Whites defender set for 'imminent exit' following Bundesliga medical

Leeds United defender Sebastiaan Bornauw has reportedly completed a medical at Hamburger SV ahead of a loan move.

The 27-year-old is currently on the fringes of the plans at Elland Road, with Leeds willing to sanction a move away from the club for the player amid recent interest from Bundesliga side FC Koln.

Bornauw was a clear second-choice option for Daniel Farke's side last season, featuring in 12 Premier League matches in the backline, starting just five games and totalling 432 top-flight minutes.

The Whites are moving in a different direction with their transfer business this summer, addressing the loss of Karl Darlow to Manchester United with the signing of James Trafford from Manchester City.

The young shot-stopper has impressed during his pre-season appearances for Leeds, where a good two-year spell for the goalkeeper could see him replace Jordan Pickford as England's number one for Euro 2028.

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Leeds defender Bornauw to complete Hamburg move?

According to German publication BILD via MOT Leeds News, Leeds United defender Bornauw is extremely close to making his exit from Elland Road official ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The report claims that the 27-year-old has successfully completed a full medical at Bundesliga outfit Hamburg, who managed to avoid relegation in the top flight following Bundesliga 2 promotion in 2024-25.

It is understood that Bornauw will be announced as a Hamburg player on Tuesday (August 18), with the defender previously featuring in German football at the likes of Koln and midtable side Wolfsburg.

It is believed that the Belgian centre-back will initially move to his new employers on a loan deal for the 2026-27 season, with Hamburg possessing the option to purchase the player for £3.9m next summer.

As well as stints in club football across Belgium, Germany and England, Bornauw has also featured on the international scene four times for Belgium between October 2020 and November 2024.

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Leeds upgrading the squad

After comfortably avoiding the drop in the Premier League last season, Farke and company have adjusted their goals ahead of this campaign, meaning that the overall quality of the squad must be massively increased.

Leeds are on a mission to qualify for European football following a two-decade absence, with standout signings Trafford and Harry Wilson raising expectation levels at Elland Road this summer.

A bit-part player at best last term, Bornauw never realistically had a shot at regaining the trust and faith of Farke in Yorkshire, where Tarik Muharemovic was recently signed as a defensive reinforcement.