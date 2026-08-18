Tottenham transfer news LIVE: £65m attacker 'convinced', Guglielmo Vicario departs, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on August 18!

Roberto De Zerbi's men are a few days away from their maiden 2026-27 Premier League fixture away to Brentford, which they may or may not go into with a new attacker strutting his stuff on the left wing.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 18?

Guglielmo Vicario arrived in Turin to advance the terms of his Juventus transfer, bringing to an end a pre-season saga that had lasted for weeks, as he prepares to finalise an €8m (£6.8m) loan switch.

The Italy international's move to the Old Lady accelerated when Emiliano Martinez's proposed transfer fell through, and Juventus also have the option to make Vicario's stay permanent for a mere £1.7m at the end of the season.

At the other end of the field, Roberto De Zerbi secured what may prove to be the window's most important piece of personal persuasion when he directly 'convinced' Cody Gakpo to join the club, the Spurs manager reportedly promising the 27-year-old Netherlands international a central attacking role.

Gakpo has accumulated 73 goal contributions in 180 Liverpool appearances, and the 2026-27 campaign was always likely to see his game time reduced further given Liverpool's dual winger ambition involving Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Liverpool are prepared to sell at a figure in the range of £60m to £70m , with a compromise around £65m the most likely eventual fee, £20m cheaper than Manchester City's supposed asking price for Savinho.

Pedro Neto at Chelsea is also of interest to Spurs, but the Portugal international would prove even more expensive than either Gakpo or Savinho amid claims of the Blues slapping a £100m price tag on his head.