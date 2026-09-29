Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'keeping close eye' on 23y/o Germany international

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping a close eye on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib after his impressive start to the season.

Despite spending heavily during the summer transfer window, Spurs have found it difficult to get going in the new season, with the club sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from five games.

Roberto De Zerbi has yet to find the best combination for his team, while his attacking options have been depleted by injuries to several key players.

Tottenham eye move for Younes Ebnoutalib?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

According to a report from TeamTalk, Spurs have emerged as admirers of Ebnoutalib, who has quickly become one of the names attracting growing attention.

The 23-year-old joined Frankfurt during the January transfer window from Elversberg, and has registered four goals and an assist in four Bundesliga games this season.

Ebnoutalib has already netted a hat-trick against Union Berlin, with that performance enough to catch the attention of new Germany boss Jurgen Klopp, who has subsequently selected him for the national team.

The forward was handed his international debut against the Netherlands, and his rapid progress has now been noted by several top clubs, including Spurs.

The report claims that the north London club could face competition from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton for his signature.

Younes Ebnoutalib: Spurs need to observe him thoroughly

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Bolstering the forward department is a priority for Tottenham, especially with Richarlison's long-term future at the club remaining uncertain.

Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness in recent years, while Mathys Tel has not been able to justify his hype and potential since moving on from Bayern Munich.

Tottenham could look to delve into the transfer market again in January, with adding a winger or striker potentially on their agenda, and Ebnoutalib could come under consideration.

That being said, Spurs must observe him carefully over the next few months before making any decision, as the attacker also needs to prove his consistency over a sustained period.