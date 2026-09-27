Man United transfer news: Key Spurs defender being 'closely monitored' by Liverpool, Red Devils

Manchester United and Liverpool are allegedly monitoring the development of Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Liverpool have made a stronger start to the season than their North-West rivals, sitting four points above them in the Premier League table after five matches.

However, both clubs are contending with issues at the back, with Man United perceived to require fresh faces at centre-back and left-back.

Meanwhile, despite the possibility of signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on a permanent deal and Giovanni Leoni closing in on a return from a serious knee injury, Liverpool still require a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

According to CaughtOffside, that has led to Van de Ven remaining on their respective radars.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United, Liverpool remain keen on Van de Ven

The report claims that Liverpool hold 'particularly significant' interest in the Netherlands international.

Meanwhile, both clubs are said to be 'closely monitoring' any developments with Van de Ven, who holds a long-term contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Last month, the 25-year-old pens fresh terms, believed to be until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

That naturally leaves Man United's and Liverpool's task of agreeing a fee with their Spurs counterparts far harder, yet the North Londoners may have to consider suitable offers if they do not earn a return to the Champions League anytime soon.

Nevertheless, Van de Ven has been made club captain by Roberto De Zerbi, emphasising how highly-regarded the left-footed defender is.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Are Liverpool or Man United more likely to sign Van de Ven?

With both clubs in the market for a new central defender, there is an argument that they are both as likely to win the race for Van de Ven.

However, Van de Ven may be attracted to succeeding Dutch compatriot Van Dijk at Anfield in the future.

Liverpool could also be tempted to partner Van de Ven with new signing Jeremy Jacquet in a move that would give them the fastest central-defensive partnership in the Premier League.

From Man United's perspective, they would likely view Van de Ven as an option at left-back as well as in the middle of their backline.

Their chances of signing him may depend on his openness to having his versatility used when required.