Man United transfer news: Red Devils face 'very serious' competition for Barcelona defender

Manchester United allegedly face fresh competition in the race to sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde.

Michael Carrick is reportedly under pressure to retain his job at Old Trafford, a consequence of just one win being recorded in five Premier League matches.

The Englishman seems likely to come under further scrutiny after the international break, and the possibility of a new manager being in charge at the start of 2027 is a possibility.

However, regardless of who is at the helm, Man United realistically need to strengthen in defence, particularly on the left-hand side.

That has led to Balde becoming a serious option for the Red Devils due to his struggles at Camp Nou.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

New club joins Man United in Balde race

According to Sport, decisions will be made over the 22-year-old over the weeks.

Balde being restricted to 12 minutes of senior football in 2026-27 could see the situation develop ahead of the winter transfer window.

Although Balde would have preferred to remain at Camp Nou, it has become increasingly clear that he does not feature in Hansi Flick's immediate plans.

The report alleges that Juventus are ready to rival Man United for the Spain international's signature, and are view as a 'serious option'

Juventus would likely prefer a loan agreement with an option to buy, as they attempt to secure a return to the Champions League for 2026-27.

© Iconsport / German Vidal Ponce/ZUMA Press Wire

Do Barcelona view Balde as way to improve financial situation?

With less than two years remaining on his contract, Barcelona are naturally open-minded to cashing in on Balde.

Despite his three goals and 21 assists from 169 appearances, his valuation is decreasing while he remains down the pecking order.

Unless Man United are ready to pay a substantial fee in January, Barcelona chiefs will be open to a loan agreement should if involve a sizeable sum.

The situation could then be addressed in the summer, keeping open the option of Balde signing a contract extension and staying put.