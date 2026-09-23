Man United make 'initial contact' over move for Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly made initial contact with Antonio Conte's representatives to discuss a potential move for the Italian as a replacement for Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils have no immediate plans to sack Carrick, but the Englishman's future is in doubt due to Man United's struggles at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 20-time English champions have only been victorious in one of their opening five Premier League matches of the season, while they were knocked out of the EFL Cup last week by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United rescued a late point at Fulham last time out courtesy of a deflected Matheus Cunha effort, but it was another disappointing performance from the Red Devils.

Carrick's team will be back in action against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, and a defeat in that match would pile the pressure on the 45-year-old.

© Imago / Michael Barrett Boesen

Man United 'consider' Conte as Carrick replacement

According to Calciomercato, Conte is at the top of Man United's wishlist, should the club decide that Carrick cannot continue at the helm.

The report claims that 'initial contacts have been made' with Conte's representatives to discuss a potential third spell in the Premier League for the 57-year-old.

Conte was previously in charge of Chelsea between July 2016 and July 2018, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian then managed Tottenham Hotspur between November 2021 and March 2023.

Conte's last managerial position was at Napoli between June 2024 and May 2026, winning the Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana during his time in Naples.

© Iconsport / PA Images, Azzuu

Does Carrick need to beat Tottenham?

There is no getting away from the fact that the clash between Man United and Tottenham at Old Trafford after the international break is a huge match for both sides.

Tottenham are also struggling this season, and another poor performance and result would pile the pressure on Carrick, who desperately needs his side to put in a big display.

Carrick has time to turn the situation around, but huge improvements are needed.