Man United transfer news: Jules Kounde emerges as ideal casualty of Barcelona wage bill concerns amid Red Devils interest

Jules Kounde has returned to the France squad amid a far from ideal start to the season at Barcelona. And the Spanish club's financial situation offers little reassurance regarding the defender's future.

A regular starter since joining the club in 2022, the former Bordeaux man endured a less accomplished campaign last season, prompting manager Hansi Flick to reconsider his role within the squad this year.

Overtaken by Eric Garcia on the right, the French international is now increasingly viewed in a different position, that of centre-back, according to Sport, even though the international has only played there once so far this season, compared to four appearances out wide.

More significantly, however, Jules Kounde has been an unused substitute in Barcelona's last three LaLiga matches. That trend has opened the door to a potential departure in the upcoming January window, or next summer, should his backup status fail to change. But that is not the only reason behind the speculation.

A wage bill problem at Barcelona

© Iconsport / Xavi Urgeles/ZUMA Press Wire

Indeed, according to information relayed by AS, Barcelona's wage bill is "soaring." While the overall cost of the squad remains "within the limits" set by UEFA, the growth is real, as is the "risk" surrounding the issue.

In the past, specifically during the 2019-20 season, the Catalan club had faced serious difficulties over its wage structure, to the point where player salaries came to represent 98 per cent of revenue during the 2021-22 season.

Ferran Olive, Barcelona's economic vice-president, has nonetheless offered a reassuring message on the subject, speaking to AS:

"We will have roughly the same wage bill as in 2019-20, but previously it represented 74 per cent of revenue, and now it will be 53 per cent. There is an increase in player salaries, but it is in line with revenue. We have a young squad and we need to help it progress by extending contracts. We need to keep our players."

Jules Kounde: to PSG or Man United?

© Imago / NurPhoto

The issue remains that the contract extensions in question, namely those of captain Raphinha and two rising academy talents, Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, will inevitably push the wage bill even higher, one that will eventually need to come down through player sales.

And, currently, Jules Kounde's departure appears the most likely outcome.

On a particularly high salary within the squad, reportedly £13.4 million per year according to Foot Mercato, the number 23 is not viewed as a starter by the Barcelona coach, meaning his situation will need resolving soon, to avoid tying up the wage bill with a high earner reduced to a substitute role.

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are lurking, along with Paris Saint-Germain, who are searching for a successor to Marquinhos, 32, with Jules Kounde also seen as a potential solution on the right, behind Achraf Hakimi, 27.

According to Marca, back in August, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Arsenal were also monitoring his situation.