Former Real Madrid defender David Alaba reaches 'verbal agreement' with Serie A club

Udinese are reportedly close to winning the race to sign former Real Madrid defender David Alaba.

After a five-year stint at the Bernabeu, the Austria international left on a free transfer at the end of 2025-26.

Since making four appearances for his nation at the World Cup, the 34-year-old has remained available on the market.

While not short of interest, Alaba opted to bide his time before making a decision on his future.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the veteran is nearing a move to Serie A.

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Udinese to win Alaba race?

The report alleges that Udinese have reached a verbal agreement ahead of trying to conclude a deal for the ex-Bayern Munich star.

Romano describes the potential signing as "a dream" for Udinese, who sit in 13th position in the Serie A table.

Although Romano stops short of indicating "here we go" to suggest that a transfer is close to completion, it appears that a deal could soon be finalised.

Alaba has not been included in the latest Austria squad for their upcoming four fixtures in the UEFA Nations League.

Udinese are not back in action until October 12, when they square off against Torino on away territory.

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Alaba prioritising regular football in new league?

Having spent the bulk of his career in Germany or Spain, Alaba was seemingly open to taking on a new challenge in a different country.

Furthermore, he made just 30 appearances for Real Madrid during his final two seasons at the La Liga giants, realistically strengthening his desire to become a first-choice option at his next club.

Providing that he can prove his fitness, that should be achieved at Udinese, where he will naturally become the club's most high-profile player.