Monday's Serie A predictions, including Lazio vs Udinese

Today's Serie A predictions include Lecce's trip to face Cagliari, with both teams looking to bounce back from their respective matchday two defeats, while Lazio aim to maintain their perfect start to the campaign when they travel to Udinese.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Two teams expected to fight for Serie A survival will clash on Monday evening, as Cagliari welcome Lecce to Sardinia.

Both sides lost their second league game last week, before the Rossoblu slumped out of the cup.

We say: Cagliari 1-1 Lecce

Not renowned as good travellers, Lecce have actually won their last three away matches in Serie A - when taking into account the end of last season.

So, with a few new arrivals strengthening their squad, the Salentini can leave Cagliari with one point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari SV vs. Lecce, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

Set to round off Serie A's third matchday on Monday evening, Udinese and Lazio will both aim to extend their excellent start to the season.

While the hosts have come through two cup ties and are unbeaten in the league, their visitors from the capital have claimed maximum points without conceding.

We say: Udinese 2-2 Lazio

Both sides have built some early momentum and now have multiple men to choose from up front, so it should be an entertaining contest.

Since slumping out of the Coppa Italia on his dugout debut, Gattuso has overseen two tight wins for Lazio, but this one could end in a draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Udinese vs. Lazio, including team news and possible lineups