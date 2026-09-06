Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Gabriel breaks Gunners record as Premier League win sets Mikel Arteta up for Man City title fight

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes set a club record for the most games played against Chelsea without suffering defeat (12).

The Gunners continued their perfect start to the Premier League season, beating the Blues 2-1 at the Emirates on Sunday.

That result left Mikel Arteta's side second in the table behind Manchester City due to goals scored, though his team have looked more defensively secure than their title rivals.

Gabriel played a leading role at the back against Chelsea, with the central defender often getting the better of the likes of Joao Pedro.

That match was the 12th time that Gabriel has played against the Blues, and he has never ended on the losing side, with OptaJoe data editor Harvey Downes confirming that is the most an Arsenal player has ever played against Chelsea without suffering defeat.

Gabriel Magalhães has played against Chelsea 12 times, never ending on the losing side - it's the most games an Arsenal player has ever played against them without suffering defeat. pic.twitter.com/1hcZ4K44Fb — Harvey Downes (@HarveyDownes92) September 6, 2026

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Mikel Arteta pushes aside Xabi Alonso for Enzo Maresca?

Some fans and pundits had predicted Chelsea to be one of Arsenal's closest challengers, though they ultimately relented to immense pressure from their hosts on Sunday.

The only two teams with maximum points after three games are Man City and the Gunners, the two clubs that finished in the top two last season.

Enzo Maresca's side have spent significant sums in the transfer window, bringing in Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and Ayyoub Bouaddi for roughly £300m.

It is still hard to overlook the fact Pep Guardiola is no longer leading the Citizens, so while Maresca may have similar quality in his squad to Arteta, it remains to be seen if he can make the most of the players at his disposal.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Premier League title race: A concern for Mikel Arteta's champions?

A slight concern for Arteta may be that his side have achieved no margin of victory larger than one goal in 12 of his last 15 Premier League games.

It would be astonishing if the Gunners were to fall on the beneficial side of those margins for the remainder of the season, so they will need to find more ways of unlocking defences.

Kai Havertz was exceptional on Sunday, and keeping the 27-year-old fit will be vital if the Londoners are to retain their title.