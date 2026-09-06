Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Napoli: William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera latest

Still perfect in their Premier League title defence, Arsenal's latest bid for Champions League glory starts on Wednesday, when the Gunners head to Italy for a league-phase date with Napoli.

Mikel Arteta's men are fearing no foe after passing the first major test in their top-flight campaign on Sunday, coming from behind to beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 thanks to Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz's goals.

Arsenal's 2025-26 UCL league-phase campaign also ended with eight wins from eight, and having gone from quarter-finalists, to semi-finalists, to beaten finalists, chronology suggests that 2026-27 will finally be their year on the continental front.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news before their showdown with Napoli, who threw away a 2-0 lead in a chaotic 3-2 Serie A loss to Inter Milan on Saturday.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Strain

Possible return date: September 9 (vs. Napoli)

Cristhian Mosquera was substituted as a precaution against Aston Villa on August 31, but the Spaniard was then left out of the matchday squad against Chelsea with what Arteta confirmed was a muscular issue, making him a major doubt for Wednesday.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Arteta revealed before Chelsea that William Saliba had made "really positive" progress in his recovery from a serious back injury, but it will still be several weeks before he returns.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 9 (vs. Napoli)

Jurrien Timber is on the cusp of a second comeback from a troublesome groin injury, and a spot in the squad on Wednesday - while unlikely - has not been ruled out.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players banned for the clash with Napoli.