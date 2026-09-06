Ahead of Bruno Fernandes: Arsenal attacker sets assist record across Europe's top 10 leagues after Chelsea win

Arsenal maintained their perfect run in the Premier League with a London derby win over Chelsea on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The reigning champions came from behind to beat big-spenders Chelsea 2-1, with Mikel Arteta's men sharing the same number of points as Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners conceded within two minutes after Chelsea's record summer signing, Morgan Rogers, put them ahead with a volley.

Riccardo Calafiori had a goal disallowed following a VAR check, but goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard sealed all three points for the champions.

Arsenal summer signing Christos Tzolis sets new record

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Tzolis made a big impact in the game as he provided the assist for Odegaard's goal in the second half.

Arsenal bolstered their options on the wings this summer by signing Tzolis from Club Brugge for a handsome fee of £34m to replace Leandro Trossard, who joined Besiktas.

According to Opta Analyst, since the start of last season, no player in Europe's top 10 leagues has provided more assists than Tzolis, with 24 to his name.

The versatile winger is just ahead of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who has 22 assists to his name.

Should Arsenal look to sign a new attacker in January?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy

Arteta has a strong squad at his disposal, and the Gunners should be able to mount a successful title defence if they can keep most of their star players fit.

During the January window, Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Vinicius Junior before he committed his future to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Likewise, the Gunners were interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but any potential transfer did not materialise.

Many feel that the attacking unit has been weakened following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners sign a new attacker in January.