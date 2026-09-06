Arsenal's list of 21 summer transfer targets revealed

Arsenal were determined to strengthen the squad after winning the 2025/26 Premier League title and finishing runners-up in the Champions League, in order to remain title contenders this season. The club had a list of more than 20 targets, according to the BBC.

None of the players who appeared on the list were signed, but it showed that the main objective at the Emirates Stadium was to strengthen the attack, given that 11 of the 21 names play in the forward areas.

The list ran from attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers to centre-back Tarik Muharemović, and included promising players who were also on the radar of several other clubs. Two Brazilian forwards featured: Vinicius Junior and João Pedro.

Forwards frustrated Arsenal's plans in the window

Arsenal's interest in Vinicius Junior intensified amid the winger's impasse over a new contract with Real Madrid. As the negotiations turned into an increasingly long-running saga, the Gunners saw an opportunity to bring the player to London.

He would have been the outright starter on the left wing, a position for which head coach Mikel Arteta still did not have a player he fully trusted. In previous seasons, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli had shared the role. However, Vinicius' preference was to stay in Madrid, and the terms of a new contract at the Santiago Bernabéu were agreed in August.

© Iconsport / Fernando Vazquez / Alamy Live News

Regarding João Pedro, the newspaper noted that his inclusion on the list was "intriguing" — not because the Brazilian was wanted by Arsenal, but because rivals Chelsea had treated him as untouchable during the European summer market.

There were also concerns about how well he would fit into Arteta's system. Either way, the interest did not progress, and the Blues' new No 9 went on to extend his contract at the club. He has formed a fearsome attacking trio alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Rogers, incidentally, was at Aston Villa when he came onto the Gunners' radar, but the board was not prepared to go beyond the £80m mark in negotiations. He moved to Chelsea for a record fee of £117m. The club also did not want to exceed what it considered a fair price for Bradley Barcola, who now belongs to Liverpool following a £106m transfer.

That pair, along with Vinicius Junior and Julián Álvarez, frustrated Arsenal's ambitions of signing a forward of major standing on the world football stage.

List of targets Arsenal failed to sign

Morgan Rogers (attacking midfielder, formerly of Aston Villa, now at Chelsea)

Bradley Barcola (winger, formerly of PSG, now at Liverpool)

Kenan Yıldız (winger, Juventus)

Yan Diomandé (winger, formerly of RB Leipzig, now at Real Madrid)

Nico Paz (attacking midfielder, Como)

Eli Junior Kroupi (forward, Bournemouth)

Elliot Anderson (midfielder, formerly of Nottingham Forest, now at Manchester City)

João Pedro (forward, Chelsea)

Vinicius Junior (winger, Real Madrid)

Julián Álvarez (forward, Atlético Madrid)

Malick Fofana (winger, formerly of Lyon, now at Sunderland)

Sandro Tonali (midfielder, formerly of Newcastle, now at Tottenham)

Alex Scott (midfielder, Bournemouth)

Amadou Onana (midfielder, Aston Villa)

Jeremy Monga (winger, formerly of Leicester, now on loan from Manchester City at Swansea)

Louis Page (midfielder, Leicester)

Iván Fresneda (right-back, Sporting)

Cristian Romero (centre-back, formerly of Tottenham, now at Atlético Madrid)

Micky van de Ven (centre-back, Tottenham)

Jacobo Ramón (centre-back, Como)

Tarik Muharemović (centre-back, formerly of Sassuolo, now at Leeds)

Is Arsenal's transfer window a success overall?

On the other side of the coin are midfielder Bruno Guimarães, centre-back Ezri Konsa, goalkeeper Illan Meslier and winger Christos Tzolis — players wanted by the Gunners who did, in fact, join the club.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Bruno Guimarães was preferred over Elliot Anderson, Alex Scott and Sandro Tonali for several reasons, including his more affordable price compared with the trio, a recommendation from Arteta, and sporting director Andrea Berta's good relationship with the Brazilian's representatives.

The former Newcastle player was also viewed favourably for already being fully adapted to the Premier League, a situation similar to that of Konsa, who came from Aston Villa. The defender got ahead of the competition thanks to his experience, versatility and ability to play at right-back if required.

Tzolis, the Gunners' first confirmed signing of the window, began to draw greater admiration after his performances for the Greek national team. The left winger, who had been a standout at Club Brugge, took over the starting role as soon as he arrived in London.

Meslier was a case of the useful meeting the pleasant. He joined the club for free after his contract at Leeds expired, and is third in the goalkeeping pecking order behind David Raya and Kepa. Arsenal also completed a permanent deal for Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite missing out on the star forward they had dreamed of, there is generally little to lament about the transfer window at the Emirates Stadium.