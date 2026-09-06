Why are Champions League games being played on Thursday? UEFA’s exclusive opening match week explained

The curious sight of Champions League football under Thursday night lights might feel like sacrilege to traditionalists. For decades, Thursday has belonged to Europa League and Conference League fixtures, the kind of night that spawned endless “Thursday night football” jokes on social media.

But since the 2024-25 season, and now again this campaign, Europe’s elite are invading that timeslot for one week only. There is method behind UEFA’s scheduling, rooted in the structural demands of the league-phase format.

Thursday Champions League matches made their debut in September 2024 when the new format kicked off, and they have returned this season as the competition enters its opening matchday once more.

Here, Sports Mole examines why Thursday nights are part of the Champions League calendar during opening matchdays, how the exclusive week system works across all three UEFA club competitions, and why this remains a one-week-only exception to nearly two decades of established tradition.

Champions League: The expansion driving the schedule

© Iconsport / UEFA/Pool

The fundamental change underpinning everything is the expansion from 32 to 36 teams. Every team is now part of a single league phase in which they play eight matches, four at home and four away, against eight different opponents. There are no groups. All results feed into one unified table.

After the eight matchdays, the top eight teams advance to the round of 16 automatically, while the 16 teams finishing between ninth and 24th enter a play-off round to determine who joins them. The remaining clubs are eliminated.

The sheer volume of fixtures on matchday one demanded creative scheduling. With 36 teams playing at once, rather than the old group-stage format where eight groups of four allowed for staggered fixtures, UEFA faced a genuine logistical challenge. Spreading the opening round across three consecutive nights instead of two was the practical solution.

Champions League: Exclusive weeks explained

For the European season, each of UEFA’s three club competitions gets one exclusive matchweek free of fixtures from the other two.

For the Champions League, this exclusive week is matchday one. For the rest of the season, Champions League fixtures take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the Europa League and Conference League occupying Thursdays.

But in that first exclusive week, UEFA inverts the usual order. With no Europa League or Conference League matches scheduled, the Champions League spreads across all three nights, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, to allow enough spacing between fixtures and give broadcasters room to avoid congestion.

Once matchday one concludes, Thursday reverts to its usual role. From matchday two onwards, Champions League games return exclusively to Tuesdays and Wednesdays, handing Thursday nights back to the Europa League and Conference League.

The Europa League gets its own exclusive week the following week: its opening round runs Wednesday to Thursday, before the competition settles into an all-Thursday routine for the rest of the league phase.

Meanwhile, in the Conference League, every game will take place on Thursday, with the final round of league fixtures receiving its own standalone showcase on a dedicated Thursday slot.

Matchday one: The 2026-27 opening games

The Champions League begins on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, kicking off its exclusive week that runs across three consecutive nights through Thursday, September 10.

The opening matchday features several heavyweight fixtures: Real Madrid welcome Inter Milan on Tuesday, Barcelona face Feyenoord on Wednesday, and Manchester United host Sabah on Thursday.

Champions League: The 2026-27 exclusive opening games

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Fenerbahce vs Roma - 5:45 pm

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 5:45 pm

Como vs RB Leipzig - 8pm

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt - 8 pm

Manchester United vs Sabah - 8 pm

Slavia Praha vs Lens - 8 pm

From matchday two onwards, on October 13 and 14, the schedule reverts to its standard Tuesday-Wednesday routine, with Thursday nights reclaimed by the Europa League until next season’s opening week demands the three-night spread again.