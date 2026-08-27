Champions League draw 2026-27: Arsenal, Man United, Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool league-phase fixtures in full

The 2026-27 Champions League draw took place in Monaco on Thursday afternoon, and the five Premier League entrants into this season's competition learned their fates.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reached the final last season, and were handed a tough league-phase schedule this time around as they seek to get their hands on the crown.

Elsewhere, Enzo Maresca's new-look Manchester City will reunite with an old friend, Michael Carrick's Manchester United are set to replay a classic, Unai Emery's Aston Villa will be put to the test, and Andoni Iraola's Liverpool have been blessed with good fortune.

Here, Sports Mole covers the Champions League draw for every Premier League club in full.

Arsenal Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixtures

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Arsenal Champions League draw: Real Madrid (H), Bayern Munich (A), Borussia Dortmund (H), Real Betis (A), Lille (H), Napoli (A), Sabah (H), Slavia Prague (A)

Arsenal fell agonisingly short of lifting the trophy in May, losing on penalties in the final against Paris Saint-Germain, and they will need to pass an initial gauntlet if they are to go one step further in 2026-27.

Welcoming Real Madrid to the Emirates Stadium will certainly be the highlight of the Gunners' league phase, though an away trip against old Champions League enemy Bayern Munich will be marked on the calendar for every fan.

The Londoners are also in line for a tough challenge when Borussia Dortmund visit, but they will be expecting to take maximum points against BVB, as well as on the road against La Liga's Real Betis, and at home to Ligue 1's Lille.

Facing Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is sure to conjure a hostile atmosphere, though Arsenal will also face off against Azerbaijani Champions League debutants Sabah, and Czech side Slavia Prague - two more straightforward fixtures on paper.

Man United Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixtures

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Man United Champions League draw: Bayern Munich (H), Atletico Madrid (A), Roma (H), Sporting Lisbon (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H), Como (A)

Man United are back in the Champions League for the first time since being eliminated from the 2023-24 group stage, and they are set to play a rematch of the 1999 final as well as the iconic 2010 quarter-final against Bundesliga giants Bayern at Old Trafford.

An away day against Atletico Madrid will also pose a threat to Carrick's side's chances of progressing, as will their home clash with Serie A's Roma, trip to Lisbon and showdown with Leipzig.

Familiar opponents Villarreal await the Red Devils, too, alongside newcomers Sabah and Cesc Fabregas's Como.

Man City Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixtures

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Man City Champions League draw: PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Sporting Lisbon (H), Porto (A), Napoli (H), RB Leipzig (A), AEK Athens (H), Lens (A)

As if adjusting to the post-Pep Guardiola era was not hard enough for City, they have been drawn against back-to-back reigning champions PSG, and Hansi Flick's Barcelona, who recently signed Ballon d'Or winner Rodri from the Sky Blues.

Maresca's side were also handed clashes with a number of potential 'banana skins', including Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad, an away trip to Porto, a home showdown with Napoli and an away contest against RB Leipzig.

City are scheduled to host AEK Athens in Manchester - a game that they will be anticipating three points from - but a visit to Lens could prove more challenging than it sounds, considering Les Sang et Or finished runners-up in Ligue 1 last term under current Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage.

Aston Villa Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixtures

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Aston Villa Champions League draw: PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Borussia Dortmund (H), Club Brugge (A), Fenerbahce (H), Galatasaray (A), Viking FK (H), Slavia Prague (A)

Villa have enjoyed a resurgence under Emery, and won the Europa League last term, but they will be put through their paces by Champions League holders PSG at home, as well as on their trip to face Barcelona.

The Lions' clash against Borussia Dortmund is another standout from their schedule, and it would not be surprising to see the English side struggle in some of their league-phase fixtures.

However, Villa will earmark their away day to Club Brugge, matches against Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, meeting with competition debutants Viking FK and visit to Prague as the more winnable games from their draw.

Liverpool Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixtures

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Liverpool Champions League draw: Atletico Madrid (H), Inter Milan (A), Porto (H), Club Brugge (A), Villarreal (H), Fenerbahce (A), Lens (H), LASK (A)

Liverpool have arguably the easiest draw of any Premier League club this season, avoiding the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona entirely, and instead facing matches against Atletico Madrid at Anfield and Curtis Jones's Inter Milan at the San Siro as their toughest on paper.

Portuguese giants Porto will also make the journey to Merseyside, as will La Liga's Villarreal and Ligue 1's Lens, and the Reds will be demanding maximum points from each of those fixtures.

In terms of away clashes, Iraola's side are set to visit Belgian champions Club Brugge and Austrian title holders LASK, alongside a trip to lock horns with Turkish opponents Fenerbahce in what is sure to be an intense atmosphere.

When does the Champions League 2026-27 league phase start?

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Matchday one of the 2026-27 Champions League's league phase is set to kick off on September 8, with the initial stage ending after matchday eight on January 27, 2027.

The knockout-phase playoffs will start on February 16, before the round of 16 commences on March 9.

Teams that make it through to the quarter-finals will prepare for ties beginning on April 6, with a view to reaching the semi-finals that kick off on April 27.

The 2026-27 Champions League final will take place on June 5, 2027, at Atletico Madrid's home ground, Estadio Metropolitano, where Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the 2018-19 final.