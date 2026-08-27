Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Bromley - prediction, team news, lineups

Sitting two leagues apart last season but now together in League One, Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Bromley to Hillsborough on Saturday.

The hosts have managed a win and a loss in their first two games after Championship relegation, while the newly-promoted visitors are unbeaten in their first two outings.

Match preview

Sheffield Wednesday return to League One action on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways after a pair of defeats in the last week.

Following a 2025-26 season to forget, in which they were plagued by off-field issues, administration and deductions totalling 18 points and got relegated having only made it to 0, they headed into the new campaign with fresh optimism under new ownership and on the back of a more positive summer of business.

The Owls began their fresh start with an EFL Cup win over second-tier Bolton Wanderers, before taking three points in their opening-day trip to Leyton Orient on League One, leading through Callum Slattery and being pegged back before Jamal Lowe converted a 66th-minute penalty to seal a 2-1 triumph.

Bradford City then visited Hillsborough last Thursday and Henrik Pedersen's men suffered a first defeat, with Aden Baldwin scoring the only goal early in the second half, before they welcomed Wolves in the EFL Cup second round and bowed out following a 2-0 defeat.

Now focussed fully on their League One bid with the hopes of putting a winning run together to establish themselves amongst the leading pack in their bid for an immediate return to the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday will look to put a second three-point haul on the board on Saturday.

© Imago

Their opponents, meanwhile, head to Hillsborough in a bid to continue an unbeaten start to their first-ever season in England's third tier.

Having only spent two years in the football league, Bromley earned promotion to League One in 2025-26, winning League Two with 87 points having suffered just seven defeats.

After kicking off 2026-27 with a 1-1 draw and penalty shootout loss against Reading in the EFL Cup, Andy Woodman's side have made a positive start to life in League One, beginning with a tough trip to Barnsley and winning 1-0 thanks to Victor Adeboyejo's goal 20 minutes from time.

He was again on the scoresheet as the Ravens hosted fellow promoted side Cambridge United last time out, drawing his side level and earning them a point from a 1-1 draw with an 81st-minute goal after Ben Knight put their visitors ahead.

Seemingly enjoying a seamless transition, but facing their toughest test so far at the weekend, Bromley will look to send another statement and take a major scalp at Hillsborough to extend their pleasing start.

Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

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Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions):

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Bromley League One form:

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Bromley form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Sheffield Wednesday are without defender Di'Shon Bernard and midfielder Tyler Onyango through injury, while Sil Swinkels and Harry Gray picked up knocks in their midweek cup tie and Jordi Liongola has missed their last two games.

Ricardo Santos is in contention for a first league start, having come back from an injury to start against Wolves after his summer arrival, and he may join either Liam Cooper or Gabriel Otegbayo at the back from the start if Swinkels is ruled out.

Elsewhere, key men Barry Bannan and Callum Slattery should both come back into the midfield from the outset, while Mason Burstow and Jamal Lowe will compete to lead the line.

Bromley remain without first-choice goalkeeper Grant Smith, who is yet to feature this season, while key man Ashley Charles has also missed their last two matches.

Victor Adeboyejo has a strong claim to come into the attack from the outset, having scored key goals off the bench in both of their first two league games, although Woodman may keep him as a danger man to bring on and stick with Michael Cheek, who has scored 134 league goals in his seven full seasons for the Ravens including 41 in their two League Two campaigns.

Kamarl Grant will continue alongside captain Omar Sowumni at the back in front of summer arrival Shamal George between the sticks, while fellow new arrival Kamil Conteh has joined Ben Thompson and Will Hondermarck in midfield in the early stages of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Palmer, Santos, Cooper, M Lowe; Bannan, Mitchell; Morrison, Slattery, Barry; J Lowe

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Sowumni, Grant, Mendy; Conteh, Hondermarck; Archer, Thompson, Pinnock; Cheek

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Bromley

Bromley should be tough to beat in League One this season, as they have proven in the early stages, but a trip to Sheffield Wednesday may be one of the tougher tasks in the league and we see them falling just short against an Owls side with plenty of quality in their starting XI.

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