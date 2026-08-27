Man United's record against Bayern Munich assessed as Champions League draw is made

Manchester United will take on Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Roma, Sabah, Atletico Madrid, Como, Sporting Lisbon and Villarreal in the league phase of the 2026-27 Champions League.

The 20-time English champions finished third in last season's Premier League table to secure a return to Europe's leading competition, and the draw for the league phase was made on Thursday.

Man United have home fixtures against Bayern, RB Leipzig, Roma and Sabah, in addition to away fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Como, Sporting Lisbon and Villarreal.

The final calendar has not been confirmed, but matchday one will be between September 8 and September 10.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern, Atletico among Man United's Champions League opponents

Matchday two will take place on October 13/October 14, matchday three on October 20/October 21, matchday four on November 3/November 4, matchday five on November 24/November 25, matchday six on December 8/December 9, matchday seven on January 19/January 20 and matchday eight on January 27.

The standout fixture for the 20-time English champions is undoubtedly the home game vs. Bayern.

The Red Devils have faced Bayern on 13 previous occasions in the Champions League and have only managed to win twice, one of which was the famous final back in 1999.

Man United trailed 1-0 heading into the final stages, but Teddy Sheringham levelled before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won it for the English team in one of the most dramatic moments in football history.

Who has the toughest league phase out of the five Premier League teams? ? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/VwJbvElpLl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 27, 2026

Man United have only posted two wins from 13 meetings against Bayern

The only other win for the Red Devils against Bayern came in the second leg of their quarter-final meeting in April 2010, with Man United recording a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, but they lost the tie on away goals.

Bayern have posted six wins from their 13 outings, while there have also been five draws.

The last meeting between Man United and Bayern came in December 2023, when the German outfit recorded a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the group stage of the tournament.

Bayern have actually won the last three meetings between the two sides, but their opening two fixtures, which came in the group stage of the 1998-99 competition, finished all square.