Man United transfer news: Red Devils "cast their eye" over Championship star with late move to Old Trafford possible

Manchester United have reportedly considered moving for Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis before the end of this summer's transfer window.

Harwood-Bellis, 24, is likely to leave Southampton before the market closes, with Aston Villa thought to be at the head of the queue for the defender.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man United have also expressed an interest, with the Red Devils considering signing a new centre-back in the closing stages of the window.

"There will be other late window opportunities - for example, Manchester United were one of the clubs that cast their eye over the Taylor Harwood-Bellis deal over the last few days," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"Villa are the ones that are back in talks and have been working on that one for a bit longer, and Benfica have been there as well. Saints want £30m or more, which is a relatively high price, but in this current market, it's still cheaper than most defenders that have gone Premier League to Premier League.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'interested' in Harwood-Bellis

"No indication yet after internally discussing that, they're going to decide to enter that race, but it shows you that they're looking at several defenders rather than only being left-back centric or Hall-centric."

Harwood-Bellis started his career with Manchester City, making eight appearances for the Citizens before leaving to join Southampton in 2024.

The England international has made 134 appearances for Southampton, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists in the process.

Harwood-Bellis has a contract at St Mary's until the summer of 2028, but an offer of around £30m would likely be accepted by the Saints at this stage of the transfer market.

© Iconsport / PA Images, Azzuu

Will it be a busy end to the summer market for Man United?

Man United could make one or two more signings before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

The Red Devils are said to be in discussions with Fiorentina over Joshua Zirkzee, and an exit for the Netherlands international would open the door for a new forward to arrive.

Freiburg's Igor Matanovic is believed to be of interest to the 20-time English champions.

Man United are also still keen to sign a new left-back, although deals for either Newcastle United's Lewis Hall or Barcelona's Alejandro Balde are seen as highly unlikely.