Man United transfer news: Serie A club in 'advanced talks' with Joshua Zirkzee for mammoth loan fee

Manchester United are allegedly on the brink of allowing Joshua Zirkzee to join Fiorentina.

Having contributed just nine goals and four assists from 75 appearances, the Netherlands international has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Even when the Red Devils were trailing to Hull City last weekend, Zirkzee remained as an unused substitute.

The club's hierarchy have been assessing the options for the 25-year-old - who has a contract until 2029 - in the transfer market.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the former Bologna star is close to returning to Serie A.

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Zirkzee on brink of Man United to Fiorentina transfer

Fiorentina have allegedly agreed to pay a loan fee of €5m (£4.29m) for Zirkzee.

With just five goals being netted in 56 Premier League matches, the fee should be viewed as a major boost to United's coffers.

A buy clause has also been included in the proposal, with Man United now speaking to Zirkzee and his representatives about the finer details.

Although Fiorentina are not participating in Europe this season, Zirkzee may jump at the chance to return to a division where he has previously impressed.

His 11 goals and five assists from 34 Serie A appearances in 2023-24 helped Bologna secure a surprise place in the Champions League.

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Timely funds boost for Man United

Having spent £70m on Carlos Baleba, United chiefs have naturally been looking at ways they can bolster their financial position.

Although savings are being made through the exits of Casemiro and Jadon Sancho, Man United's net spend for the summer currently stands at approximately -£58m.

With Michael Carrick likely keen to make defensive additions, finding another club for fringe players such as Zirkzee is imperative.